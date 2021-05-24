Kunal Rawal on the conception of Varun Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah

Designer Kunal Rawal has dressed celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jasprit Bumrah to name a few. If her A-list clientele doesn’t impress you, her design sensibility will do.

One of the youngest designers to exhibit at Lakme Fashion Week, he was educated at the London School of Fashion and his fashion aesthetic is one that unites tradition and functionality. iDiva chatted with the designer to understand what’s going on in a celebrity’s style during a pandemic, what’s in the future of fashion in India, and some tips for the upcoming wedding season. Excerpts from the interview:

Was designing for celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah during the pandemic different from your usual process?



Yes of course. Due to the current situation, most of our initial adjustments were done virtually which is a bit more difficult to get the perfect fit. Other than that our back end and the material sourcing and sampling process was a bit difficult to do. Team meetings and style meetings also took place virtually, which made everything a little more difficult. However, the delivery of the final product was so rewarding that all the issues were ultimately worth it.

How has the pandemic changed the wedding industry and fashion trends?



I can say for sure that there is a lot of thought and meaning in every purchase you make – whether it’s a design or just being aware of the piece you are wearing. The construction of the garment and the process being ethical are also vital these days.

Weddings are now much smaller than before, so there is more attention to detail and more emphasis on the finer aspects. I’ve seen over the last few months that bride and groom are now looking for pieces that look good up close to their earlier mood where they wanted to stand out in a crowd. In many cases, even digital platforms are used to organize weddings and this, more so makes them opt for rooms that look good up close. Consumers are now looking for outfits that have higher repeatability, i.e. they are looking to get more than what they give, in terms of how they can wear a particular outfit and its versatility.

What should bride and groom keep in mind when choosing wedding attire for intimate functions?

As we live in this Covid-stricken world, married couples are most concerned about their safety. Other than that, I think multi-purpose pieces can prove to be a good alternative. As weddings get smaller and smaller, bride and groom look for pieces that they can wear more than once without it looking like an obvious repetition.

The previous bride and groom wanted to stand out because the weddings took place on a comparatively larger scale. But with weddings getting smaller and smaller this year and some even moving to digital platforms, the bride and groom are now looking for pieces that do more justice when looked at closely. Keeping the look of a garment in front of the camera in mind, our tone-on-tone and 3D geometric handwork pieces are the ones that are really on trend right now.

Any advice for men who want to dress differently this wedding season?

I think it’s essential that you have fun with your figures. Personally, I go for versatile dividers that I can later put together to create a look. That’s why I wouldn’t recommend going for a model look and instead buy different pieces that you can style to show off your personality. It will help you create more fun shapes and make you stand out from the crowd. In addition, it is essential to choose versatile pieces so that they can be used in many ways. For example, a piece used as a second-hand outfit as well as for an evening.

You can also go for colors you usually won’t find in second-hand clothes and play with some unexpected undertones. Choosing textures like embroidery and micro-patterns rather than simple silhouettes would also help amplify the look. These pieces can easily be styled in a number of different ways, increasing portability and providing value for the money spent.

What are the basic pieces that men should have in their wardrobes?

Considering this year’s looks, men should have a nice pair of loungewear shorts or dropped crotch pants. Diapers are something that really helped me get through the pandemic. Usually when I’m sitting at home I tend to layer myself for a meeting and then eventually layer after my meeting is over. I also think it’s important to have a classic pair of white / black formal sneakers as they can add charm to any outfit. I used solid black notice so often for zoom weddings, reunions and other occasions, especially when I felt it needed to be a bit more formal. Finally, have a light pastel kurta in your wardrobe is always a good idea because you never know when you will need it for an occasion like a puja. This kurta can also be styled in several ways to create looks as per your requirement.

What is the common mistake men make when preserving their appearance?

The biggest mistake you can make is not changing your look. I’m someone who prefers minimal attire to something extravagant and over the top. Many times I have the impression that men tend to over-stylize their appearance. For example, you have a wedding outfit, which is already a beautifully constructed look and has been designed with your decor and figure in mind. In this case, it is not necessary to add additional jewelry to it.

What often happens is that the pieces are beautiful and attractive on their own, but when styled with different accessories such as brooches or kamarbands, they are more or less invisible and in their turn completely lose their charm.

What’s your approach when you start styling a celebrity?

When designing for a celebrity, I always keep in mind where the outfit is going to be worn by her, as it is essential to be dressed to suit the occasion. It is also important to keep their personality in mind because all celebrities have an X factor and it is always fun to draw it in an outfit. This is all done with their body types in mind, of course.

How would you describe your personal style in one word?

Impulsive

A trend that you would like to bring back?

Yes, one of the many popular trends that I would like to bring back is brocade. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of brocade, but bringing it back I would like to work on the contemporary and present it to young audiences in a way never seen before.

What’s the one thing you love about fashion?

I love that fashion is mood based and instinctive. It is constantly evolving and constantly evolving, which helps people to express their emotions and what they are feeling at all times.

Where do you think menswear in India is going?

Menswear is moving in the right direction and heading for a revolution. There is a lot of experimentation when it comes to surface textures, colors and silhouettes. There is a clear aesthetic change; breaking with the traditional Indian mold that has reigned for so many years. I think that is the reason why there is more fluidity and the standards are not respected. I firmly believe that the fashion conversation is moving in the right direction and that the current pandemic has amplified the situation. Appreciation for handcrafted and “one of a kind” pieces has increased dramatically. Today we have a lot more men coming forward and discussing durability and wondering about hand-detailed or mass-produced parts. These are big steps in the right direction, which is why I believe there is a very bright future for sewing!