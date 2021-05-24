What are the new business rules in the fashion industry? 5 labels of pandemic origin weighed

It had been over a year and still lived in the midst of a pandemic. Things have been tough for all businesses right now, but if there’s anything the lockdown has taught us, it’s about being patient and channeling the creative energy into the time we have. For designers who wanted to start their business, it was a challenge, but even in these uncertain times, they were able to crack the code, launch their brands successfully, and maintain steady growth. If you too are about to start your own label but don’t know how to go about it, take some clues as to how these pandemic-born labels set new business rules for themselves, from strategy to marketing and more.

1. Mistry by Ronak Kapoor

Accessories brand Mistry was launched in December 2020, and its crescent-shaped bags have already caught the attention of all fashion enthusiasts. What put them in the spotlight is the brand’s support for a social cause. When they decided to donate a portion of their profits to the Hemkunt Foundation, the Covid Relief organization, not only did they raise substantial funds, but they also saw huge growth in their social media followers. .

The partnership with the NGO was a starting point. The only thing I had in mind was to take care of the people who worked for me and to help people as much as possible. It all falls into place when you have a goal. The idea was to generate enough income to keep my workshop afloat, and all other profits were donated to NGOs and other people who were in need, like the guards in our neighborhood and feed the people who were in need. live on the streets, Ronak shares.

To remember: Build a brand with a purpose.

2. Clip by Gona Khanijo and Vidha Chadha

Staple is a lockdown tag that started in December 2020 and what worked for Gona and Vidha is the time they used to establish their brand vision during the lockdown. Even though it was risky to create a brand during a pandemic, we had the opportunity to build the brand from scratch. We spent every day building our brand mood which helped us build it right and honestly worked as a great strategy for us. From our Instagram and website to our packaging, everything had to be in one mood / vibe. Creating the right kind of clothing is only part of building a brand. If people can see your brand and say what you thought about building it, then your job is done, or at least half-done, they’re sharing.

Another strategy that helped them was to focus on building community. “We try to use the products of other small businesses and promote them on our social media and try to sell the products to each other. Moving forward as a community and giving back is really important. We have an ongoing COVID relief fundraiser on our page right now, and we would still like to somehow make things better for the people who really really need it, they add.

To remember: Focus on building a community.

3. Alamelu by KH Radharaman

The first days of lockdown in March-April 2020 gave KH Radharam the mental space to take Alamelu from an idea and give it tactile form. “The basic thought behind Alamelu was to create a brand with origins in India but with truly international sensibilities. Textiles were obviously always going to be a force given our expertise in this area, but creating easy silhouettes meant to transcend seasonality was a key driver in strengthening our brand’s universal appeal. This, in turn, has resulted in a virtuous cycle with a greater appreciation for quality, design and clothing that balances function and occasion. Given this, from the design and details of our first collection, to availability through benchmark business partners and creating an event-free launch moment, our strategy was based on counterintuitiveness ”, he said. “With no real-time interaction with potential customers, we have made the most of the technology while simultaneously placing the collection in key stores as well as their e-commerce platforms to reach a global audience.” adds Radharaman.

To remember: Think about the functionality of your brand in the current scenario.

4. TheRealB by Binal Patel

With the vision to bring luxury fashion to women in an easily accessible and fashionable way, but at controlled prices, TheRealB wanted women to feel effortlessly beautiful and confident in their designs. “Our approach to facing up and staying afloat was to start small and avoid mass production. We adopted a simple, direct-to-consumer e-commerce model initially, maintaining our presence only online, which has helped us control our brand identity and maintain online wholesale for the future. We capitalized on the idea that people wanted to invest in high quality ready-to-wear clothes that people can buy right away while sitting inside their home while still delivering quality on haute couture measure, ”Bina explains.

To remember:Start small and avoid mass production.

5. STEM By Mahima Sethi

Established in October 2020, STEM has taken an ethical approach to the leather accessories supply chain while elevating long-standing traditions of Indian craftsmanship. But how did a leather bag tag grow during this time? Here’s what Mahima shares: “We were forced to make uncertainty management part of our core strategy before we even started selling. The idea was to account for delays, manpower shortages, and sourcing options well in advance. It helped us when the pandemic struck in its full form. Additionally, we partnered with multiple platforms that resonated with our idea of ​​minimal consumption, ethical consumerism, and a fully digital mindset. “

As a tailor-made label, expectations are getting tougher, which has led the team to adapt differently. So for its production, the team kept some artisans and liaison officers on hold and broke the production lines into staple and deferred. “In terms of marketing, we have never adopted and never will adopt the ‘bombard with ads’ type of branding. Throughout the pandemic, we have focused on our message to customers and digital engagement within the community rather than approaching sales to all. Some might say it’s counterintuitive because as a small business we have to make money, but to be honest we’ve had a better experience turning micro-moments of conversations into sales than a strategy. insisting, ”adds Mahima.

To remember: Plan ahead and focus on brand loyalty.