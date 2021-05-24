Justin Bieber succumbs to most popular COVID men’s haircut





At DMARGE, we often draw on a regular arsenal of celebrities and prominent names as various sources of inspiration. Whether it’s Chris Hemsworth and The Rock for their training hacks, LeBron James and Harry Styles for their obscure but forward-thinking fashion choices, or David Beckham, who let’s be honest, is a man we should all aspire to be, we are not left to be desired when it comes to finding people to idolize. And then there’s Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop singing sensation is another regular on the DMARGE wall, and no matter what you think or not of him, there’s no denying that he’s a man who likes to both stay on trend or be a fan himself. pioneer. Her latest look? The classic covid haircut that many other famous faces fell victim to, albeit several months later. Taking to Instagram for the past 24 hours at the time of writing, Biebs uploaded a photo of himself with his wife Hailey at the restaurant, with the caption “Happy Sunday”. Both dressed in color block sweaters and jeans, the married couple couldn’t have looked more relaxed, being the epitome of the lyrics, “Easy as a Sunday morning.” But it was Justin’s haircuts that made your tongue tremble in the comments. Biebs is the type to change his hairstyle quite regularly – and has even made the radical switch to dreadlocks recently – but many know him for his signature long hairstyle. It’s gone completely, and in its place is the buzz cut that has taken over the world in a vein not too different from the covid virus itself. It drew a lot of praise in the comments section, with words like: “Shaved head szn” “Sounds good my brother” “SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH” We think it’s fair to say that Bieber’s latest style is a hit. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, many hairdressers and barbers were forced to close their doors, and if they didn’t, people weren’t too keen on going out. This has spawned a huge increase in home haircuts, and since not all of us are skilled at wielding a pair of scissors effectively, most men have chosen to shave everything in the name of convenience. David Beckham did it, Cristiano Ronaldo did it. Sébastien Vettel has also debuted an incredibly short haircut in recent months, but we are not too much of course what caused this drastic change. Mark Wahlberg also recently made the buzz, showing off his new look in a recent promotional video for F45, the fitness franchise he bought to help publicize popular class-based fitness fashion. The buzz cut haircut was passed down by the military. Also known as the induction cut, the buzz cut haircut was given to new recruits within hours of joining the forces. Not only to help everyone look the same and essentially suppress their individual personalities, it is also claimed that short hair would help prevent enemy soldiers from catching it and killing others. RELATED: Best Military Haircuts For Men Biebs is unlikely to find himself in similar situations, but as another example of how a short haircut can look good, we think he is the perfect model. Read more







