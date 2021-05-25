Kate Middleton recycles white Alexander McQueen dress on video





Duchess Kate (ne Middleton) once again lived up to his royal rebreather nickname, wearing a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen gown for a YouTube video thanking nurses for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, May 24. The 39-year-old originally wore the dress during a 2017 royal visit to Poland with her husband, Prince william, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The long-sleeved dress features a peplum waist and knee-length skirt, though those parts of her clothing aren’t visible in her video. Kate was seen sitting on a golden sofa, where she was filmed from waist to height as she celebrated the conclusion of her three-year Nursing Now campaign. When Nursing Now launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing how much the work, dedication and endless care of nurses would be tested, needed and appreciated. COVID-19 has underscored the vital role nurses play, which we all rely on, Kate said in her video. She continued: And this is all the more extraordinary considering the enormous sacrifices and personal demands that have all been placed on you by the pandemic. For the video, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her chestnut locks flowing down her back. This allowed the crisscross cut on the front of the dress to be more visible. Kate wore a stunning $ 9,000 Asprey diamond pendant in place of the red ruby ​​she wore in Warsaw, Poland in 2017. Tim Rooke / Shutterstock Kate loves to coordinate her outfits and accessories with the countries she travels, and at the time, the Duchess added a red clutch to her overall look. With the Polish flag made up of red and white stripes, her dress, necklace and purse were a wonderful nod to the nation that welcomed her. The Duchess will now travel to Scotland on a royal tour alongside William, 38. Among the planned stops is a visit to the University of St. Andrews, where the couple met at school.

