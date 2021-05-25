USU Mens Basketball announces Brandon Horvath signing





LOGAN, Chief Men’s Basketball Coach of the State of Utah Utah Ryan odom announced the signing of the transfer of graduate Brandon Horvath, ready to join the Aggies for the upcoming 2021-22 season. “We are delighted that Brandon is joining us here at Utah State. Brandon has worked very hard to establish himself as one of the best players in East America,” said Odom. “He certainly fits our style of play and will prove to be a versatile player for our program. He is excited about the challenge of competing at Mountain West.” Horvath joins the Aggies for his final season of eligibility after playing under Odom at UMBC for the past four years. The 6-10, 210-pound Horvath finished second for the team a season ago with 13.1 points per game and led the Retrievers to the glass with 8.7 rebounds per fight. At the end of the 2020-21 season, Horvath was named the All-District 1 second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the America East Conference first team. During his career at UMBC, Horvath appeared in 113 games and made 54 starts, including every game in the 2020-2021 season. In addition to having a double-digit average as a senior, Horvath also scored 11.0 points per game during his junior campaign and totaled 986 points during his career. Horvath’s scores include 44 double-digit games, including five games with 20 or more. Horvath is a career shooter 45.9% (344 of 749) off the ground and has connected 31.9% (95 of 298) beyond the 3 point line. On the glass, Horvath recorded double-digit rebounds in 16 games over his career, finishing with 12 double-doubles during his time at UMBC. Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/usumensbasketball), Twitter (@usubasketball) and Instagram (@usuaggiebasketball). Fans can also get the best moments of USU men’s basketball on YouTube (youtube.com/utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow Utah State’s athletic program on Twitter (@usuathletics), Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics), or Instagram (@usuathletics).

