Fashion
Fashion and beauty experts sharing personal stories at a virtual event
As Jennifer Walters’ husband entered the life of a woman, it was difficult to find clothes that fit her well. So Walter, 50, of Gilbert, Arizona, turned the problem into an opportunity.
She created a fashion line for transgender buyers and launched the Willow Scott model agency, which now has 35 models, 11 of whom are transgender. All are small or large, sporting tattoos or piercings, and represent the LGBTQ community, but unable to achieve general representation.
Her agency represented Phoenix Fashion Weeks’ first transgender model, she said.
The model agency hopes to show that positive side of being transgender to the world, while also being part of the larger LGBTQ + community, she said.
Walter will join four other Americans on June 8 to share true first-person stories about fashion and culture on the USA TODAY Networks Storytellers Project. Watch at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. Sign up in advance to receive a reminder at https://www.storytellersproject.com/all-events and watch storytellers’ projects Facebook page, Youtube channel or website.
Sharing stories are also:
- Carolyn Covington, 60, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Irene Michaels, 75, of Chicago.
- Wendy Farrell of Phoenix.
- Christian Allaire, 28, from New York
Covington, who went legally blind in mid-life after a 40-year career in the beauty and fashion industry, is the founder of Insightful Visionaries, a nonprofit that empowers people with disabilities. through advocacy, education, wellness, the arts and entertainment.
The blind community experiences beauty and fashion in their own way, she said. Our hands become our eyes. You can feel the texture of the fabric and the style of the clothes.
We use an app to identify colors. Through this process, we create our own fashion statements.
Growing up, Allaire says he never felt like he was fitting in.
I felt like I wasn’t indigenous enough and often avoided my culture. But now, as an adult, I’m proud of my heritage, says Allaire, fashion writer for Vogue and a member of the Ojibwe First Nations tribe in Ontario, Canada.
Allaires’ story revolves around a traditional ribbon shirt that several members of his family made for him decades after his grandmother made his premiere. His story explores how every detail of the garment means something to him and represents his heritage from the image of the crane on the back to the abalone shell buttons and the colors of each ribbon.
Irene Michaels is a luxury beauty and lifestyle expert and international bestselling author of I On Beauty Living Beautifully and Luxuriously Beyond 50.
Some may recognize the former model from a recurring role in the 1990’s general hospital afternoon soap. Today, she is best known for I On The Scene, a culture and culture webzine. company that publishes content on gastronomy, fashion, travel and culture.
A terrible car accident injured her self-esteem as well as the face and body she was living. It took her years to regain her confidence and she will tell how it happened.
It is very important to love yourself, forgive yourself and always maintain a healthy attitude towards yourself and your neighbor, she said.
Farrell, who has loved fashion since she was a child in Vermont, now sits on the board of directors of the Phoenix Art Museums Arizona Costume Institute and works as a costume designer at Wonder Wendy and Friends.
Being our authentic self and honoring the self of others is really key to the community, said the award-winning stylist and designer.
This virtual night of storytelling is part of Storytellers Projects 2021 storytelling season, which features 43 national and regional shows. The series features stories from across the United States told by mentored by USA TODAY Network reporters and professional storytelling experts.
LOOK: Storytellers Project Episodes
Learn more about the Storytellers project and apply to tell a story at https://www.storytellersproject.com/.
Must know
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]