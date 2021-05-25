Jennifer Lopez’s blue dress is perfect for Miami weather





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making the most of summer. After vacationing together in Montana earlier this month, the couple reunited in Miami, Fla. On May 23. Enthusiastic fans even call them Bennifer 2.0. For the encounter, Lopez wore a blue sundress with shoulder-length ties and she was briefly spotted taking selfies on her balcony. (J.Lo hasn’t posted any of the photos she’s taken on her social media accounts yet.) Since the dress, which gave off Nap Dress vibes, had a relaxed fit, Lopez has also kept her accessories toned down. . She wore a simple pair of gold earrings, an essential piece of jewelry for the star. Although the lightweight dress seemed like an ordinary holiday number, she was able to enjoy some of the top romantic dress trends for summer 2021. Pretty pastels (think soft yellows, subtle lavenders, and equally light blues than the Lopezs dress) as well as dresses with long, flowing silhouettes should be very popular this season. Designer Cecile Bahnsen has sprinkled long dresses with puffy, flowing sleeves during her eponymous lines, while Altuzarra has introduced many wavy options that make them ideal summer dresses. Finally, the trend for romantic dresses cannot be discussed without mentioning the major influence of Netflix Bridgerton had on spring and summer fashion. With her blue dress and rekindled friendship with Affleck, Lopez clearly endorsed a love-inspired aesthetic for summer. According to a source who spoke to IS! New, Lopez was delighted to spend time with the actor. She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in her baggy summer dress, the witness said. If you are also hoping to spend your summer days twirling around in a long sundress, there are plenty of options on the market that mimic a dreamy, fairytale fantasy. While the label behind Lopezs exact maxi dress remains unknown, TZR searched for similar options with shoulder-length ties and flowy hems for you. Wear dresses with subtle touches of sequins like Lopezs hoops and summer sandals of your choice for upbeat and romantic energy. We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

