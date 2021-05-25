Recycled plastic sneakers and pilots

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Learn more.

Sustainable footwear start-up Rothy’s launched its first collection for men including sneakers and moccasins.

Rothy shoes are flexible, fully machine washable and recycled from plastic bottles.

The future of shoes is getting greener every day. Brands in the industry are increasingly focusing on sustainability, and Rothy’s, a San Francisco-based startup, has just expanded its eco-friendly footwear to a whole new demographic.

Founded in 2016, the brand quickly became a hit with women, especially in the Bay Area and New York where working women needed comfortable, stylish and professional shoes.

Today, the brand is launching its very first collection for men. The initial launch includes the Sneaker RS01, a classic-style casual sneaker, and the Driving moccasin, a timeless and modern take on men’s driving shoes.

Rothy’s uses a variety of recycled, renewable, and natural materials, but its most important material is the recycled plastic used on the uppers of its shoes. To date, Rothy’s has prevented more than 100 tonnes of plastic from ending up in waterways around the world. You can read more about all the materials Rothy’s used in her different styles of shoes here.

In addition to shoes, Rothy’s uses recycled packaging. The shoes come in a recycled, reusable box, along with a recycled dust bag if you want to get rid of the box.

The RS01 sneaker features a minimal upper with the brand’s signature royal blue stitching on the heel.

Amir Ismael / initiate







the Rothy’s RS01 Sneaker features a classic low style and is available in four colors: bone, white, olive and black. I went for the Bone colourway because I’m a sucker for gum soles, but the overall look of the shoes didn’t disappoint.

While using recycled plastic is a modern take on the shoe, everything else about the shoe, from the cut-and-sewn panels to the toe box seams and overall shape, says Premium. Dare I say they look like Maison Margiela Sneakers?

I wore Rothy’s RS01 sneakers with an oversized cream colored tee paired with Uniqlo and GAP selvedge jeans.

I wore my driving moccasins comfortably without socks to feel the breeze!

Amir Ismael / initiate







In general, I’m not the biggest fan of moccasins (I’m a sneakerhead at heart), but when I wear them they absolutely have to be comfortable. Before I had the chance to put on Rothy’s driving moccasins, I already knew they would be.

Amir Ismael / initiate







After wearing them briefly, I was very happy with the comfort they brought me. I didn’t feel any sag in my heels or forefoot, and there was plenty of cushioning like with the RS01 sneakers.

I haven’t put any outfits together with them yet, but if you’re into riding shoes, these can be your favorite all summer long. Shorts, jeans, chinos whatever your casual summer style, they fit perfectly. The best part is that you can do without socks for a cool and breezy feeling. Since they’re machine washable, you can easily clean them if they get dirty or start to smell.

Sizing and cutting

I recommend buying the Sneaker RS01 in your true size. I have worn them with socks and they fit perfectly neither too big nor too small.

the Rothy’s Driving Moccasin also fits size, but there are a few things to consider. I went with my real size and found them to fit perfectly without socks. While most people will want to wear them without, you should increase by half if you plan on wearing socks. You should also go up to half a size if you have wide feet.

I thought long and hard about some potential negatives and couldn’t find any. If you don’t like knit sneakers you’ll want to shop elsewhere, but it’s a no-brainer. At $ 175 for the RS01 sneakers and $ 185 for the Driving moccasins, Rothy aren’t the cheapest shoes you can buy, but that’s not much of a drawback either.

As the space for sustainable footwear continues to expand, it’s nice to see brands find their niche and carve their respective paths. Rothy’s definitely operates in the highest end and highest subsection of recycled and sustainable footwear and it shows.

