How golf fashion is changing the style game





Elegant figure: Brooks Koepka. Getty His models are straight out of GQ; his Instagram is a very well-organized hipster paradise with players smoking weed, bucket hats, and what can only be described as porn. The leader of the New Style Golf Pack is one of its real leaders, former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Handsome, built like a tank and with teeth whiter than the game itself, Koepka cuts a sleek figure on ties and established himself as an escape fashion player when wearing a pair of Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 in 2019. The shoes were new (they still are) and their riddle gave Koepka a feeling of freshness that money can’t buy. And it goes both ways, just as golf gets more and more elegant from hole 1 to hole 18, its influence is felt beyond the doors of the club as well. Mr Porter is expected to release a golf-inspired line later this year. Venues style director Olie Arnold says the sport has provided a haven during the pandemic, drawing enthusiasts and novices alike, giving it new blood on and off the course. Sweater vests, for example, are everywhere this winter, from the catwalks of knitwear designer Margaret Howell, Herms and Michael Kors, to the shop windows of Country Road. So why golf and why now? On the one hand, golf has received a COVID-19 boost like no other sport, thanks to its socially aloof nature. But could it also be that golf, with its relaxed, gently elegant, conservative but not corporate, country style is hitting the perfect mark in post-COVID-19 dressing? Aren’t skinny pants the very sartorial midpoint of suits and sweatpants? Aren’t we all extremely ready for the 19th metaphorical hole, for a cooler and a club sandwich, maybe even a slice of cake? Obviously we are. And while I personally might not be ready to dress like a golfer, I’ll be happy to take some style cues from the caddies of the annual Augusta Par 3, who wear regulation white overalls, which is about as daring as the sport. Head to toe white, on the grass? Talk about a game changer. Find out who the richest people in Australia are in the 2021 Financial Review Rich List, available Friday, May 28.

