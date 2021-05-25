See Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram comment on dressing as Travis Barker





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been literally tied on the hip since the start of the year. But once they made their love for each other known on a large scale, it was a nonstop parade of PDA-filled couples selfies, permanent tattoos, and thirsty Instagram comments. At this point, it’s pretty understandable that Kourtney and Travis are starting to look alike and magically transform into the same person since they do all things together, but Kourt lets us know that’s not 100% the case. %. At least not when it comes to her clothing choices. When an Instagram user commented “and her style is starting to change” on Kourtney’s recently shared snap, Kourtney wasn’t too keen on the suggestion about her clothing choice and chose to set the record straight. “This photo is from 2019, but ok 😘,” she replied. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Instagram Don’t think this comment means Kourt isn’t obsessed with her boo thing, though! A source said Entertainment tonight earlier this month that “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and getting married. Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see an eternity with Travis. And the Kardashians are pretty obsessed with Travis as well. “Although the couple haven’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong bond,” the source continued. “Kourtney’s family haven’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s children get along well and that made things a lot easier for them. (I’m still waiting for Kourt casually walking around in one of Travis’ t-shirts, go after me.) You like all relationships with celebrities. U.S. too! Let’s over analyze them together. Starr Bowenbank

Assistant News Editor

Starr Bowenbank is the associate editor who writes on all things news, pop culture and entertainment – you can follow her here. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

