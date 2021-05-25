Gainesville mourns death of man by Swamp Car Wash

Bobby “Chedda Bob” Bernard HopkinsJr. was the kind of guy who always left a smile on your face.

He was the friend you could call when you needed him, the one with the best barbecue jokes, the charismatic of people.

On Saturday, he became the second man from Gainesville to be found shot dead by the Swamp car wash, located at 912 E. University Ave., in 2021.

Hopkins was taken to Shands Health Hospital at the University of Florida early Saturday afternoon after being shot in the chest. He died of his injurylater that day, according to a press release from Gainesville Police.

He was remembered by friends and family as a loving father, community mentor and “good guy”.

Hundreds of Facebook posts have been written in her honor over the past two days, and a memorial of balloons, signs, candles, flowers and even a bag of Cheetos Flamin’Hot has been left to his name at the car wash.

Hopkins, 36, worked as a warehouse line supervisor, according to his cousin, Jerrell Hopkins. The two were as close as brothers, talking every day and living together at one point.

They shared meals and secrets and argued over which college football team was better: the Gators or the LSU Tigers.

“He had a good heart. He was good to everyone,” Jerrell Hopkins said. “I don’t know how I can get over this… I just want my cousin here.”

“He’s always brightened up your day,” said Chanae Jackson, a friend of Hopkins’ who she said was related to some of her nieces and nephews. “He always had a smile on his face and was very upbeat … That’s why everyone is so upset because this is the impact he left. It’s very, very devastating.”

Shelby Degraff, a longtime Gainesville resident who grew up in Lake Road, the same neighborhood as Hopkins, also recalled his contagious joy. The Lake Road neighborhood is located around 2626 E. University Ave, it s

“He was such a great guy. He didn’t deserve this at all. I never dreamed in a million years that I would put RIP in front of his name or drive to a goddamn car wash seeing all those balloons knowing they’re there remembering one so beautiful soul, ”said Degraff. “This tragedy really broke the hearts of the whole city.”

Degraff said that Hopkins got his nickname “Chedda Bob” because he always found a way to make money, or “chedda,” no matter what. He loved to work and bring home cheddar.

Countless social media comments to this effect praised him as the uncle who always brought new shoes and was the best person to talk to about buying a car.

Jerrell Hopkins said his cousin even helped people outside his family and personal connections. If someone ran out of their light bill or rent, or needed food to eat and clothes to wear, they would intervene.

“Just generally you down, he cheered you up. He helped a lot of people,” he said. “He was just a good guy to be there.”

Hopkins is survived by his son, daughter, mother, father, sister, two brothers and many members of his extended family, his cousin said.

On January 7, the body of Thomas “Marty” Smith was found at the same car wash where Hopkins was reportedly shot. Smith also lost his life to gun violence and police arrested a suspect in connection with this shooting at the end of April.

According to GPD spokesman Graham Glover, officers are following several leads in Hopkins’ case. Anyone with knowledge or evidence of the case can contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867, www.stopcrime.tv, or detectives at 352-872-2101.