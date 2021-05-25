The second Nike collection and the Roland-Garros dress by Naomi Osaka





If there’s one thing we know about Naomi Osaka, it’s that she’ll break any mold you try to fit her into. She is a fierce competitor, a multi-talented athlete on the tennis court who is reaching her peak and a staunch defender of Social Justice. She is a global celebrity and a unique voice in the fashion industry. She will co-host the Met Gala in September. The list is long and will probably continue to grow. Now, the 23-year-old winner of four Grand Slam tournaments is channeling all of these facets into her new Nike apparel collection, and the results are as bold and beautiful as you’d expect. The capsule, his second with the brand, features t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, a crop top and a mesh bodysuit, all designed to be mixed and matched for a variety of styles that blend seamlessly with pieces from his first Nike collection. , released last year. “I hope the collection reflects the multi-talented and dynamic women around the world,” Osaka told POPSUGAR. “We can be both strong and feminine, both daring and playful and I want everyone wearing it to feel it.” Osaka is “practical” with its Nike collections, said Carly Ellis, senior clothing designer for NikeCourt. “The first time she came to campus, Naomi told us that she wanted to be involved in creating new designs with us,” Ellis told POPSUGAR, adding that Osaka had become “more vocal” at the for the past two years she had worked with Nike. “Naomi is one of the most multidimensional athletes of her generation. She is incredibly vibrant and her collection reflects that with just six pieces that can be layered and styled in over 30 looks. She is as multifaceted as she is. is.” As a bonus, Osaka and Nike have also dropped details on what outfit she will wear at the upcoming French Open, which kicks off on May 30. Osaka will sport a striking black and white dress with sheer mesh panels to keep her cool. the sun at Roland Garros, and his shoes are just as elegant: a pair of knot-dyed Air Zoom GP turbos sprinkled with Swarovski crystals. Osaka told POPSUGAR that when it comes to competition outfits, she and Nike talk about what she needs for breathability and mobility, leveraging materials and technology to make it happen, and then exploring the fashion side. . “We have so much fun playing with the style,” she said. “What I wear plays a big part in how I feel when I step on the pitch.” Osaka also challenges Nike to “think outside the box to blur sport and style,” Ellis added. “Together we are able to explore new materials and designs that help her perform at the highest level, integrate her personal style and make her feel great when she steps onto the court.” Osaka’s Nike collection releases on June 17, and if you want to emulate her style on the court, you’re in luck: for the first time, you’ll also be able to purchase her stylish Roland-Garros outfit at retail (May 24 for Nike members, May 31 worldwide). Check out a preview of it all, coming soon!







