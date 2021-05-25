Virtual Fashion Show A Creative Collaboration: Harper College

Karla Bautista told him three-piece collection for the the virtual fashion show is inspired by abstract art.

In a fashion show featuring the work of over 30 fashion design students, it can be hard to find a common thread.

Yet Harper College’s annual fashion studies departments show, titled Unmasked: Sign of the Time, will unite designers with such disparate inspirations as fashion legends Rei Kawakubo and Gianni Versace, pop star Rihanna and the director Guillermo del Toro, abstract art, the natural world. , and more. All of these influences will be on display when the virtual fashion show goes live at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 on the Fashion Studies Home Page.

Last year the masks increased and now things are emerging, said Nupur Sharma, associate professor and program coordinator for the department. The Unmasked theme is not just in terms of COVID, but look at the political environment with Black Lives Matter. There has been a change in the political landscape. This show is about an awakening, a resurgence.

Sharma said some students have expressed their political views through clothing that will be featured on the show. For example, the Mariah Molinas collection, graduate designer, links the themes of graffiti art and women’s empowerment. Jaxon Klein, another graduate, has built a collection related to her adoption history. Emily Muller, another member of the Harpers Class of 2021, has combined ideas of natural and personal transformation in her Ecdysis collection.

It is based on the shedding of the skin, as ecdysis is the process by which an animal loses its skin or loses its fur, Emily said. My collection is a combination of laser cut acrylic paired with soft, pretty fabrics. I wanted that kind of contrast between a hardened exterior and this really gentle, almost vulnerable process that we all go through when we go through trauma.

Sharma said the virtual 2020s fashion show was somewhat traumatic for her, other faculty members and students, who were doing their best to turn the usual event in person into a video presentation. She’s much more excited about this year’s show, which serves as a showcase for design students, a wrap-up project for fashion merchandising students, and an assessment for the fashion studies department. With more time and better preparation for the 2021 edition, everyone could be more intentional in putting the show together.

Paloma Valdes work on it four colored pieces collection for the Fashion Studies Department at Harper College annual fashion show.

This time we were able to have a full campus photoshoot, she said. We had models and everything.

Sharma highlights the efforts of assistant instructor Jeremy Schulz, who photographed the designers and their designs and produced the show, as well as graphic arts technology student Konstantina Tsonis, who designed the poster for the event and produced the show. received $ 100 for his selected work.

In anticipation of the show, fashion design and merchandising students eagerly awaited their future endeavors (from earning a bachelor’s degree at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Columbia College Chicago to opening their own. shops) and reflected on the support they found at Harper. .

What I love most about Harper College are the people I have met as well as the instructors, said Mariah. It is very important for me to be surrounded by like-minded individuals and sharing the same creative space as me. It helps to boost my confidence in terms of creativity [and] helps me learn constructive criticism.

Other students shared this sense of community. Fashion entrepreneurship graduate student Paige Zielinski said her classmates helped inspire her art. Whether they were galvanized by Project Runway at age 9 (like Emily) or started out as an engineer or in business before studying fashion (like Karla Bautista or Paloma Valdes), New graduates of the program discussed their appreciation for the creative encouragement and attention of Harper’s faculty. and students.

I feel like I really ended up here, Jaxson said.

Looking forward to the fashion show while reflecting on the challenges of the past 15 months, Sharma focused on the resilience of the Harpers Fashion Studies community. She is inspired by the hard work of the faculty members as well as the creativity and persistence of the students and she hopes the audiences for the shows will be too.

The clothes are beautiful and spectacular. It gives me hope, Sharma said. Despite the difficulties, the students succeeded.