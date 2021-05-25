Angelina Jolie cuts a gothic figure in a dramatic black wrap dress … as she goes to the grocery store with her daughter Zahara in Los Angeles
She is known to young audiences for playing the gothic fairy Maleficent in the hit Disney film series.
On Sunday, it emerged that Angelina Jolie was taking some character style notes, as she opted for a dramatic, flowing black dress while shopping at an upscale grocery store in Los Angeles.
The 45-year-old movie star was joined by her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, who opted for a much brighter look than her mother.
The Salt actress looked effortlessly stylish in the flowy outfit, while also wearing a pair of black rimmed glasses.
Jolie adopted Zahara from an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in 2005, when the child was six months old.
In a nod to her homeland, Zahara was seen wearing a pair of earrings in the colors of the Ethiopian flag.
Zahara is one of six children, including her siblings Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
Meanwhile, Jolie has been locked into a courtroom confrontation since she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
The parents of six children have yet to come to an agreement on how to share their multi-million dollar fortune or custody of their five minor children.
One of the main assets at stake in this acrimonious divorce case is the vineyard and castle of former couple Chateau Miraval in Correns, France.
Brad and Angie bought the property for $ 67 million in 2008 and got married there in August 2014.
Brad is striving for 50/50 custody of their six children and Angie wants to retain full physical custody. A legal expert said: ‘Angelina seems to think she can get sole custody of the children, but that’s just not the case. Photographed in 2019
