Fashion
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly overturned red carpet classics at the Billboard Music Awards
At the Billboard Music Awards last night, it was hard to look away from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Despite the mega-star’s power at the awards show, the couple immediately ordered the paparazzi on the red carpet: Fox wore a vampy Mugler dress with cutouts, while Kelly, who won the award for best rock artist, wore a modern and avant-garde Balmain suit.
Together, the duo were like modern day Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, in that they were all on top of each other and amplified things for photographers. However, their cohesive appearance spoke for itself. They looked like a real rockstar couple thanks to helpers from Adam Ballheim (stylist Kellys) and Maeve Reilly (stylist Foxs).
Their daring couple look actually started with the Kellys suit. Ballheim says one of his favorite parts of working with the artist is his fearless approach to style, and they wanted to continue that spirit by subverting a classic men’s red carpet look. He’s wearing things others can’t (or won’t) and in a way that makes every fit unique, Ballheim says. We loved the idea of taking a classic black suit and a white shirt and really giving it the Machine Gun Kelly treatment. They landed on a sleek Balmain style that had some interesting details. It looked like a traditional costume on a quick, casual glance, but then you take a closer look, it has all those interesting little twists: the elongated lapels, the asymmetrical shirt, the flared pants, Ballheim says. Another interesting twist? Her tongue was painted black.
From there, Reilly then selected a sassy Mugler dress for Fox, complete with strappy cutouts and towering Jimmy Choo platform shoes. Once I saw the costume, we knew we wanted to keep it sleek and sexy, complementary to her look, says Reilly. I wanted a show stop dress. We wanted her to wear the hottest dress there was, and that was it. For both stylists, it was ultimately important to approach this latest fashion moment as a duonot as individuals. Megans look really complimented [his], says Ballheim. They both take these classic ideas, the LBD, the classic black suit, and really give it their own twist and do it their punk way. We would say the mission was a great success.
Below is a look at some of the details of Kellys’ outfit.
picture credit
