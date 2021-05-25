Everest clothing myths 100 years ago and how outerwear evolved

The evolution of outerwear has been slower than you might think, with one big exception.

When you look at the sophistication of modern outerwear, it’s easy to imagine that until recently people must have been cold and wet all the time. The first climbers must have suffered terribly.

We would be wrong. While style and comfort have certainly improved, clothing that protects us from the elements has been around since humans first migrated to colder climates. Much of the modern outdoor industry has actually evolved in response to the inadequacy of the fashion industry.

But there is one great innovation that has revolutionized the way we explore harsh environments: waterproof and breathable fabrics. We take comfortable waterproof clothing for granted. Many of us have Gore-Tex jackets for everyday life. But it is relatively new technology.

Clothing through the ages: less change than you think

It’s easy to dismiss the clothes of early explorers and mountaineers as woefully inadequate, but they were quite advanced.

George Mallory, who died on the 1924 Everest expedition, wore a Burberry windproof climbing suit then at the cutting edge of technology on several layers of silk, cotton or wool. The Burberry gabardine was a thin, densely woven cotton that was light, strong and breathable, actually better than modern windbreakers in this regard. When his body was found in 1999, it showed no signs of frostbite.

Our judgment can be clouded by the way the expeditions were documented. Before portable cameras, you had to take pictures as people left, which allowed them to project an image of respectability as expected of the time.

A good example is the 1921 Everest feast photo that George Bernard Shaw described as’Connemara picnic surprised by a snowstorm, ‘of which there is a clip of Mallory below. The men wore tweets, Norfolk jackets and a camel hair coat.

1921 Mount Everest Expedition, George Leigh Mallory. February 26, 1980. (Photo by Martin James … [+] Brannan / Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

Compare this with Mallory’s climbing clothes in the following image, or the 1924 ones recreated by The Mallory Clothing Replica Project and tested on Everest by Graham Hoyland. The clothing, they found, was very effective in providing protection at high altitudes. It is now supported by the Mountain Heritage Trust.

George Leigh Mallory (1886-1924) and Brigadier Edward Felix Norton (1884-1954) reach 27,000 feet … [+] on the northeast ridge of Mount Everest, 1922. Mallory returned for another attempt in 1924, but never returned. His body was found 75 years later. (Photo by Captain Noel / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

But good quality clothing goes back much further. In their book Invisible on Everest, Mike Parsons and Mary. B. Rose, talk about Oetzi, a Stone Age man discovered in the ice of a glacier in 1991. He had a waterproof cape made of grass and warm fur clothing, with lots of closures that could be easily opened for ventilation. His boots were insulated with a variety of moisture-absorbing grass that is still used by the Sami people in the Arctic today, and was used by polar explorers barely 100 years ago.

The modern era of specific outerwear

Warm clothes today are often considered a sophisticated luxury. But before central heating and private cars, it was the norm. People needed everyday clothes that were functional and warm. It wasn’t until the 1980s that modern outerwear evolved.

In the 1970s, everyday clothes weren’t as warm as those of previous generations. In the 1920s, specialized clothing came in the form of tightly woven cottons like Burberry gabardine or Ventile. These were warm and windproof, but not waterproof. They could freeze if they were wet and cold. Macintosh-like rubber or waxes provided protection from the rain but weren’t breathable so sweat would build up inside and you would always end up feeling cold and wet. Outdoor enthusiasts have had to put up with some discomfort.

As air travel increased the popularity of skiing, weather resistant clothing became important again, leading to a growth in the outdoor industry. And now there was an additional demand for comfort and style from people hitting the slopes (although photos of ’80s skiers show that style is subjective).

Breathable waterproof fabrics: finally, a sartorial revolution

Most of the advancements in outerwear have come from incremental improvements in heat management, weight and style. On Everest, the ability to make good down clothing for insulation was a key breakthrough. But more broadly, there was a major innovation that radically changed outdoor clothing: breathable raincoats.

Waterproof clothing experienced a revolution in the 1970s with the invention of Gore-Tex. The Gores found that if you quickly stretched the PTFE polymer (better known as Teflon, the non-stick coating on your cookware), it becomes microporous, which means it has a lot of small holes or pores. These are about 50 times narrower than a human hair, and you can fit over 1.4 billion of them into a square inch of material.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – August 3: A coat is on display as sellers and buyers look over gear at the … [+] Gore-Tex booth at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show at Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday August 3, 2012. The show is the nation’s largest outdoor retailer show and runs August 2-5, 2012. (Photo by George Frey / Getty Images)

The water molecules in the vapor (sweat) could come out, but the larger water droplets from the outside (rain) could not enter. The fabrics were coated with DWR (durable water repellent) which encourages water beading, where water forms large droplets. The integration of a Gore-Tex and DWR membrane into the fabrics allowed designers to create breathable, waterproof and comfortable garments. Gore-Tex and similar waterproof technologies have completely changed the outerwear market.

Not all the good news: the environmental costs of waterproofing and the hope for a solution

In September 2015, Greenpeace published a report with some disturbing results. The long chain fluorocarbons used for DWR – called PFCs – are toxic and slowly break down in the environment.

Due to regulations, the most toxic molecules have for the most part now been taken out of production. But the shorter chain PFCs currently in use are not as effective. Outdoor brands have chemists work on this problem in order to find solutions that are just as effective but at a lower environmental cost.

We are, strangely, so close and yet so far from the outerwear of a century ago and several millennia ago. But one thing is certain, the global outerwear market is now a serious force in its own right, with some forecasts suggesting that it will soon be. worth $ 20 billion. It remains to be seen in which direction waterproofing technology will go, but there are strong incentives to get it right.

