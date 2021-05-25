Zesica Boho Maxi Dress is a ‘Summer Must-Have’ for Amazon Shoppers





Whether you are getting ready for a hot summer or planning a tropical vacation, a boho maxi dress is the essential you need in your wardrobe. It is the ultimate summer dress thanks to its loose and fluid look and its breathable feel. For an outfit that’s a summer time knockout, try the $ 40 Zesica Bohemian Floral Strapless Maxi Dress that tons of Amazon buyers say is “gorgeous” and “gorgeous in person.”

Crafted from breathable rayon, the relaxed Zesica dress will become your staple in warm weather. It has a soft, almost silky feel that critics absolutely adore for an upscale look. And since it’s made of thin moisture-wicking materials, you’ll be able to stay cool and enjoy the gentle breeze as you move.

Buy it! Zesica Strapless Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress, $ 29.99 to $ 39.99; amazon.com

The main attraction, however, is definitely the style and fit. The summer dress is all about the carefree bohemian look. It has a fitted bodice that is stretchy enough to accommodate different breast sizes, as well as a long, flowing skirt with tiered ruffles at the bottom that is both eye-catching and hot-weather approved.

The strapless dress squeezes a bit at the waist for a flattering A-line shape that critics say makes you feel like the ‘boho goddess you were meant to be’. The “summer clip” is even comfortable enough for expectant moms and their growing tummies, according to several pregnant reviews who say they get “lots of compliments” wearing it.

the Amazon’s best seller is loved by over 1,400 buyers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. Although it has been recognized by people around the world, shoppers who live in warmer states like Florida are obsessed with the maxi dress – it is said to be “great for Florida weather and for the sun. ‘been in general,’ adding that they’ve worn it everywhere from church brunch. And holiday shoppers say it’s the “perfect” maxi dress to wear on their travels to the Virgin Islands and Mexico.

The dresses come in 17 floral, solid and patterned styles which are so cute, reviews say they are buying it in “other colors as we speak”.

“I LOVE these dresses! I liked it so much after I bought the first one that I ordered two more, ”writes an Amazon buyer who adds that the dress is available in great colors and patterns, as well as a beautiful material. “They are even prettier in person. Very, very cute and flattering … These are my new favorite dresses!”

“This dress is super cute! The material is soft and the dress fits well; flattering but forgiving,” wrote another. “The length hits just below the ankle so it doesn’t drag on the floor! Perfect with flip flops or dressing it up with a wedge or heel!”

