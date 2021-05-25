Trussardi appoints new Creative Directors – WWD

MILAN – Trussardi is banking on a duo of cool designers to write the next chapter of the legendary brand.

The Milan-based company has appointed Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby as the brand’s new Creative Directors, responsible for overseeing all aspects of design, image and branding. Their first collection for Trussardi will be bowed in fall 2022.

Işık and Huseby are known for their own label, the Berlin-based GmbH, launched in 2016, and which they plan to continue designing.

Trussardi touted the designers’ commitment to inclusiveness and their “socially engaged perspective”.

“Serhat and Benjamin bring a distinctive and powerful vision to Trussardi,” said CEO Sebastian Suhl. “The team and I are deeply thrilled to embark on this journey with them, to bring a contemporary and responsible lifestyle experience to the market.

In a statement, the designers jointly said that “Trussardi is loaded with pedigree and enormous untapped potential. We were drawn to the possibility of rebuilding a house.

GmbH is rooted in underground club culture, but in January, reviewing the brand’s fall 2021 men’s collection, WWD said the designers had played with gender boundaries, focusing on sultry necklines inspired by the mid-century haute couture, and that the brand launched its first full range of vegan shoes and accessories. This was not the designers’ first steps in sustainability, which is a key part of their collections. For fall 2020, they featured looks ranging from bodycon knit dresses with cutouts for women to off-the-shoulder ribbed tops for men and most of the fabrics were recycled, organic, or biodegradable. Leather jackets and coats, for example, were made of a corn-based material.

All of the GmbH’s predominantly gendered collections connect into a larger narrative, involving both men and women, but in September 2018, the GmbH launched its first full line of women’s clothing, with 22 looks.

Işık is a first generation German of Turkish descent and Huseby, of Norwegian-Pakistani descent, grew up in Norway. Işık, who taught fashion at the University of Berlin, made collections on a non-commercial basis. Huseby had been a photographer and artist, who as a child drew fashion looks and made his own clothes as a teenager. Cultural mixtures and a sense of otherness informed the GmbH, and the city and cultural scene of Berlin also shaped their approach.

Last July, for their spring 2021 men’s collection, the creators screened the film “A Season of Migration to the North”, a work by artist Lars Laumann which tells the story of the then arrested gay activist Eddie Esmail. that he was participating in a fashion. in Sudan and subsequently applied for asylum in Norway.

“It touches everything about the GmbH: politics, migration, fashion and beauty, but also queerness,” Huseby said at the time. “Obviously, organizing a fashion show in Sudan was clearly a very subversive political act. And I think it’s beauty, that fashion isn’t just about beautiful clothes. Last year, GmbH was a finalist for the Woolmark Prize.

The appointment to Trussardi of Işık and Huseby is a sign that the owners are taking the Italian brand in a new direction.

Trussardi has not had a creative director since Gaia Trussardi left in 2018. She joined the family business in 2011 as artistic director of the young brand Tru Trussardi. In March 2013, she succeeded Umit Benan Sahin at the head of the Trussardi main line. Before calling on Benan Sahin in 2011, the Trussardi label was designed by creative director Milan Vukmirovic, who joined the brand in 2007.

After the release of Gaia Trussardi, Trussardi launched the Archive + Now project in 2019, rethinking the heritage of the historic house and organizing a new edition with a modern perspective.

The first collaboration was with Giulia and Camilla Venturini, the creators of the handbag brand Medea. This was followed by a partnership with the Instagram account @Checking_Invoices and then with the United Standard brand of Giorgio Di Salvo. Last July, the brand teamed up with London artistic duo Fiona Sinha and Aleksandar Stanic, who developed a spring 2021 collection for men and women that reinterprets Trussardi’s iconic style codes.

Trussardi has undergone some changes since the independent Italian asset management company QuattroR, chaired by Andrea Morante and specializing in corporate restructuring, took a majority stake in the company in 2019. Tomaso Trussardi, son of the late Nicola , is president of the company, which was founded by his great-grandfather Dante in 1911.

Suhl joined Trussardi last October from Valentino, succeeding Maela Mandelli.

“QuattroR seeks to acquire Italian companies which have a history, a glorious past and lasting brands which are facing financial difficulties or complex generational changes, and which need a relaunch or a repositioning”, explained at the time of the acquisition Morante, who has a long experience as an investment banker and in fashion, and who is president of Sergio Rossi as well as former CEO of Pomellato. “We choose the sectors in Italy where the industry is more present and competitive, such as consumer goods and fashion, which are interesting for the country.”

Morante said QuattroR was particularly interested in Trussardi given its relevance in shaping the history of Made in Italy and the luxury goods sector, and in particular, he praised the foresight of Nicola Trussardi, the father of Tomaso.