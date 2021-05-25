Fashion
The red dresses have fallen, but we mustn’t forget why we put them on – BC Local News
By Duck Paterson
A few weeks ago, members of Ladysmith City Council and Stz’uminus Council members gathered to replace the red robes which were shamefully torn by two men.
Having the opportunity to replace the red robes with Stz’uminus was a huge learning opportunity. Elder George Harris was present. He opened the day with a prayer and a traditional song for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. It was a good feeling to be able to meet and speak with the Stz’uminus council members again, but doing all of this with the proper COVID-19 protocols.
I had an understanding, I thought, of what the MMIWG movement was. I felt that the red dress statement had good meaning and was an appropriate step in raising awareness for this tragic part of many innocent people and families further.
About a week after we attended this event, I was asked if I could bring sticks to help First Nation Health Authority staff hang more red dresses, this time at the Oyster Bay Business Center in opposite the Microtel. I felt privileged to be there and listen to Chief Harris again talking about the Red Dress program with people. George Harris drummed again and sang a traditional song. I helped out by showing people how to use the poles and hang the dresses in the trees. While I was doing this, I was handed a very little red dress with silver buttons and white lace trim. It looked like it might fit a four or five year old little girl.
This dress could have belonged to a sister or even the daughter of one of the murdered or missing indigenous women. It could have been a precious possession that the mother or sister might never see the youngster wearing. This dress was a complete declaration of innocence, so why was it there? It got me thinking about the big picture of what the MMIWG movement is.
Between the 1980s and 2012, Indigenous women and girls accounted for 16% of all female homicides in Canada, compared to only 4% of the female population in Canada.
Statistics Canada reported that over the 14-year period from 2001 to 2015, the homicide rate for Indigenous women was almost six times that of non-Indigenous women. According to the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), based in west Vancouver Island, 53 Nuu-chah-nulth women were murdered or died under suspicious circumstances.
Despite the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, announced in December 2015 and implemented in September 2016, the implementation of some of its recommendations is still on the “drawing board”. Why? The federal government started the program and set the parameters. Why? If you’re going to have an “independent investigation, why, as the initiator, would you set the goals and not let the independent members of the investigation set them?”
Then I think of that little red dress. How many of these missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls dreamed, when they grew up in this little red dress, that they would become teachers or doctors or indeed a leader in their community? How many of them just wanted to be a mother and raise a family of their own?
Think about the families of these women or girls and how they are recovering from their loss. Any individual circumstances or problems that each of the MMIWG members might have had should not be a problem. Each was a living person who was loved by someone and loved in return. Everyone, even in memory, should be treated with respect and understanding. Even if we don’t admit it or admit it, there is still a cloud of racism in our country. Until we can get past that, I’m afraid things won’t change. Loss, hopelessness, grief and the enormous loss of potential must be addressed by all of us now.
A good first step for all of us is to read up on the Red Dress program. And remember, we’re all the same, we’re all human.
Ladysmith Chronicle
