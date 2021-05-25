Florida high school worker alters 80 photos from girls’ directory to cover dress code violations





ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida A Florida high school language arts and yearbook teacher took the liberty to edit 80 student directory photos after she said the students violated the dress code. WJXT first reported the story Friday and included photos of the adjustments that were made to the student school images in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook. St. Johns County School District officials told WJXT that Anne Irwin, who is listed as a member of the Language Arts staff / High School Directory directory page, was in charge of the adjustments. I’m sure there are many different opinions as to whether or not they were [in violation of the schools dress code]a district spokesperson told WJXT on Friday. Dress code guidelines are part of our code of conduct for students, but dress code enforcement is at the school level and differs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. A d Photo of the directory before and after being digitally edited. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.) the dress code for the neighborhood states that inappropriate clothing worn by a student is detrimental to the school curriculum and that the wearing of appropriate school clothing should be encouraged. Dress code standards outlined in the district code of conduct state that girls’ tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and should be modest and not reveal or distract. The code also states that curlers and excessive makeup are not allowed for girls. Of the 80 retouched photos, 100% were students. The Bartram Trail High School directory page reads include a disclosurer that all advertisement images and individual student photos must comply with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally altered. A d WJXT’s report revealed that the news station obtained a copy of the phone book and found shirtless photos of male college students and other photos showing the shoulders of female college students, but it emerged that only the portraits had been altered by Irwin. All of these photos were in the Bartram Trail HS yearbook, but only one was digitally altered because the directory coordinator believed it violated the student code of conduct. A total of 80 photos were “adjusted” in the directory, all featuring female students. # News4Jax @ wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/j1YCblxjjE – Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 21, 2021 The dress code for boys, according to the district code of conduct, states that no pants or underwear can be visible. The dress code for boys and girls states that revealing clothes and pajamas is not acceptable. One of the students whose photo was altered, Riley OKeefe, told WJXT that after receiving her yearbook she noticed a black box on my chest and the cardigan on the side looked out of place … looked really embarrassing and I was very confused. OKeefe did not believe her clothes violated the dress code and told WJXT that she had her outfit cleaned by school officials. It made me a little uncomfortable that this is what they noticed when they looked at our photos, OKeefe said. A d Example of a digitally altered photo in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.) Directories cost students $ 100 and according to a TMZ reportOfficials at Bartram Trail High School offer refunds to upset parents, but yearbooks must be returned, fully intact, for a full refund. A district spokesperson told WJXT that the previous policy was to exclude photos of students altogether from the yearbook if they were found to be in violation of the dress code and digital changes were a fix for them. ensure that all students were included in the yearbook.

