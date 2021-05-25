OUR SPACE: Webbs dress rehearsal | Notice

It’s time to check out with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) the next great space telescope and a worthy successor to superstars like Hubble or Spitzer.

Over the past few years, Webb has mostly grabbed the headlines for being late and over budget, but this fall it will finally be launched, using a massive Ariane-5 rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on October 31.

Scientists and astronomy aficionados around the world are stunned with anticipation. During its many delays, the Space Telescope has gained a loyal fan base and inspired an incredible number of original works of art. Its iconic hexagonal mirror array has fueled the imagination of artists small and large, who have used many different mediums, from pencil sketches to cross stitch, digital paintings to 3D sculptures.

The expectations for the telescope to produce stunning results are staggering, and as long as all goes according to plan, there’s no doubt that Webb will delight us all with what you can think of as baby photos of the universe. Its giant golden mirror will pick up the faint and farthest sources of light in the far infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum. It will be like looking back in time! In order to capture those faint whispers of early galaxies, Webb must be kept extremely cold just barely above absolute zero, the coldest temperature possible. To do this, Webb needs to be shielded from all other heat sources and therefore infrared radiation, and it will do this using a multi-layered screen of highly reflective material the size of a tennis court.

So yeah, Webb is BIG. So big, in fact, that it doesn’t fit into any rocket as it is. Instead, it will be origami-style folded inside the top of the Ariane launcher. But how do you fold a mirror? You put hinges on it, of course, like a triptych, like an oversized science exhibit. And here’s where things get tricky. Webb is made up of an array of hexagonal mirrors, each arranged in a specific location to form a curved surface, like a giant satellite dish.

The whole sequence was repeated several times and the last dress rehearsal was just a few days ago. Everything went well, and soon Webb will be folded for the last time. Then it will be placed in a shipping container and taken to Kourou, then it will eventually nestle inside the payload fairing of the giant rocket.

If something is wrong in space, no one will be able to fix it, because unlike Hubble, Webb will not be reachable by any service mission. It will revolve around the sun about a million kilometers from Earth. Although Webb is delayed in its deployment, it will have been worth it. The flow just needs to work, and therefore the additional testing and practice was much needed. Hubble had it easy in comparison, it was launched into the cargo bay of a space shuttle and released into orbit by human operators with space suit astronauts waiting. Webb will be alone to perform the extremely complicated unfolding maneuver.

Then it will take some time for the telescope to reach its final destination at one of those infamous Lagrange points where the gravitational pull of the sun and the earth are perfectly balanced. Once there he will have a long period of checking to make sure all systems are working properly. And it has to cool down. Hiding behind his five-layer sunshade, Webb will cool himself down until it’s time to get down to business for real.

It’s quite humbling to think of how many people on the planet have worked on Webb in recent years. Everything in this telescope had to be designed from scratch, most of them had to be outright invented to make it come together. From the folding mechanisms to the gold-plated beryllium mirrors to the unique sunshade, nothing like it has never been done before to explore the earliest times of the universe. But Webb will also be able to scrutinize the mystery of the great gas clouds and see what lies beyond. He will study the atmospheres of exoplanets, the formation of stars and galaxies, and even some objects closer to home, in our own solar system.

Learn about Webb on https://www.jwst.nasa.gov/, and be sure to scroll all the way down to see some of the awe-inspiring artwork created in honor of the telescopes. In the meantime, mark your calendars for the launch of Webbs, we’ve certainly waited long enough!

Beate Czogalla is Professor of Theater Design in the Department of Drama and Dance at Georgia College & State University. She has a lifelong interest in space exploration and has been a Solar System Ambassador for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory / NASA for many years. It can be reached at [email protected].