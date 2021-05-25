She scores! A first look at the Martine Roses Euro 2020 jersey | Fashion

SSince its reboot in 2019, Face magazine has featured Jorja Smith, Tyler, the creator, and Dua Lipa on the cover. This week’s June issue is in the spirit of re-emergence less on the solos than on the collective. Or, indeed, the team. It is ready for 202o euros. The cover features Chelseas Mason Mount and Arsenals Leah Williamson, along with a cast of 22 other characters, including fashion designer Martine Rose. Rose and Mount wear the England supporters jersey she designed in collaboration with Nike.

While Rose is not a household name, she has a reputation in the right circles, which means trendy football fans are likely to purchase this jersey when it releases in July. Pink clothes were worn by Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, and Drake starred in her video presentation, What we do all day, published in January.

The June issue of Face magazine. Photograph: Rosie Marks / The Face

Since launching her brand in 2007, Rose has always remained on the more side of menswear. She was a consultant for men’s fashion influenced by Balenciagas Y2K until 2018, and her own collections were inspired by bus drivers and indoor climbing centers. Her Spring / Summer 2020 show had an anti-Brexit message, with t-shirts that sported the deeply ironic slogan: Great Britain promising. Designing an England shirt with its mass appeal was a pivotal moment. It’s pretty intimidating, actually because a lot of people like it, she says. in his interview with the face. There’s a certain amount of pressure.

Shirts for national teams have made the fashion buzz in recent years. The Palace x Umbro England jersey, released in 2012, has become an It item, and is now sought after on sites such as Depop and Grailed. Nigeria’s jersey, for the World Cup in 2018, invited queues outside the Nikes London flagship store, with 3m of shirts sold. Rose also performed in soccer jerseys before a 2018 design paid homage to Liverpool 90s kits, with the Carlsberg logo changed to read Martine.

Since this is not the kit that players wear on the field, Rose has a creative license here. His shirt is oversized, genderless and reversible, with an England crest on one side and a Martine Rose crest on the other. I like it when things are recognizable or have a sense of familiarity about them, but you look at them through a funhouse mirror or something, the designer says.

The supporters’ jersey is dedicated to the Lost lionesses, the team that played at the unofficial Women’s World Cup in Mexico in 1971, an event which may have prompted the FA to overturn a 50-year ban on women’s football in the UK (the Roses crest is a reinterpretation of the one the team wore). Janice Emms and Chris Lockwood, two of the team, now in their 60s, also feature on the cover of The Face.

Rose says it’s stories like these that interest her rather than the sport itself. The cultural impact of football is always my point of view, she explains. The designer checks other times, including Robbie Fowlers 1997 DoCKers Shirt in support of the sacked Liverpool dockers, and the reverse shirts of Megan Rapinoe and her American teammates in 2020 to protest against the pay gap between athletes and sportswomen.

It is perhaps surprising that the creator of an anti-Brexit t-shirt has now designed a wearable symbol of jingoistic patriotism and Brexiter-approved. In her interview with The Face, she says she feels uncomfortable walking past a house adorned with British flags, union jacks or a St Georges cross.

She found her way to create an England shirt through a childhood memory. If we saw people in soccer jerseys when they were kids, we were told to cross the road. Avoid them absolutely because there was something threatening you, unpredictable, she said. The 1980s were a time of terrible football violence. But in 1989 that had changed and I remember seeing people who we had been told to avoid dancing in a field at all costs, to put their arms around anyone.

Hopefully, more than 30 years after that moment, well see similar moments of euphoric unity induced by football, or otherwise on the streets this summer.