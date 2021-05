Menswear icons redefining style in the 21st century Menswear icons redefining style in the 21st century The first two decades of the 21st century have been constant changes. Trends quickly caught on and men began to appreciate what they wore. This change was due to some style icons, which inspired guys to try new trends with their wardrobes. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our pick of some of the icons that have redefined style in the 21st century. Alex Turner The Arctic Monkeys have established themselves as one of the greatest acts on the planet. And you can’t deny that lead man Alex Turner has some serious style. While his early presence consisted of skinny jeans and athletic t-shirts, his new style took on a rockabilly edge. He helped bring the Cuban shirt, suits with wide cuffs and two-tone brogues for new audiences. P-Diddy OG rap mogul, label Diddys Sean John has helped the fashion industry take hemming seriously. Not only that, but it helped establish what hip-hop looked like in the early years of this century. While some trends are definitely a thing of the past, Diddy ticked off double denim, pointy stitching, and logomania. And that was long before these trends hit the catwalks in the 2010s. Harry Styles You might think it’s too early in Styles’ career to call him an icon, but we don’t agree. By challenging Bowie and Prince, he reinvented himself after One Direction with a variety of flare and ruffle outfits. The fashion industry loves to launch the words “gender fluid”. However, he rarely made the switch from the track to the real world. Fashion icons like Styles have proven that the masculine way to wear your wardrobe is about embracing your feminine side. Kanye west This true fashion icon has completely reinvented streetwear. While Mr. West is responsible for a number of trends, his most enduring is his color palette for his Yeezy line. Mixing shades of dull pink olives and khakis, Kanye constantly experimented with silhouettes and fabrics. This has helped him create an aesthetic that is both distinctive and changeable. Tom ford Uniforms were a big part of the first two decades of the 21st century. And no one makes a uniform like Tom Ford. This influential designer left the 2010s as he had started in the 2000s: a black suit with a white shirt, almost unbuttoned in navy. however, Ford proved not only the importance of a uniform, but also the importance of polishing it. He tried his look in double denim, velor and suede. Rather than having its signature look in a fashion straitjacket, Ford showed us it was all about being consistent. Menswear icons redefining style in the 21st century Follow us and like us:







