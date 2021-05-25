Gucci opens permanent boutique in East Hampton – WWD

Gucci is back in the Hamptons on Friday with a permanent location in East Hampton, its only location in the East End.

The two-story boutique, at 17 Newton Lane, covers more than 2000 square feet and presents ready-to-wear for men and women, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, glasses, clothing for children, Gucci Beauty and Gucci Decor. He will also be showcasing pieces from his Opening collection which premiered in November and will wear some of the exclusive capsules such as GG Multi and Precious Gems. They are also bringing a dedicated Precious Gems Gucci brooch to East Hampton, showcasing its ‘Beloved’ handbags in an immersive and dedicated environment, reflecting Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s approach to luxury fashion. The handbag is presented as a work of art and a futuristic neon installation is constructed using crates, packing tapes and chips to create a dream center.

The opening of the East Hampton store, the same year the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary, marks Gucci’s return to the Hamptons to a permanent location.

When asked why the brand decided to open a permanent store in East Hampton this summer, Susan Chokachi, President and CEO of Gucci Americas, said, “Gucci has opened our first market presence there. over 10 years ago in East Hampton. the city where we started felt particularly appropriate. Gucci had a permanent location on Main Street in East Hampton from 2006 to 2009.

Chokachi described the Hamptons as a unique community, “with a large local clientele as well as clients naturally drawn to the spirit and beauty of the Hamptons.”

“As we re-enter this key market, it’s important that the store feels associated with what makes the Hamptons community so creative and vibrant,” said Chokachi. “We experienced this when we opened our temporary space in Montauk in 2019 with a unique partnership with Bob Melet and his vintage ‘insiders’ store, Melet Mercantile, and again last summer when we hosted a pop-up brand experience at Moby’s Market.

In the store, aqua-colored moiré walls and velvet armchairs are accented with polished nickel, aged brass fixtures, and hand-stained natural wood floors. Everywhere are paneled Gucci Decor screens and wicker accents, set among brightly colored light fixtures.

To celebrate the opening, the store will offer an exclusive capsule collection available only on the East Hampton site. The limited-edition pieces feature an organic jacquard fabric, created by weaving together natural red and beige fibers in a trio technique, which is paired with white G-square embroidered accents. The pieces are finished with a blue leather trim and a round leather emblem with “The Hamptons” embossed in gold. The collection includes a wide range of bags and small leather goods, including an oversized tote ($ 2,500), a drawstring bucket bag ($ 2,500), and a rectangular zip pouch ($ 980).

Gucci stores will carry the Gucci-Balenciaga collaboration in November. As reported last month, Michele showcased her Aria collection for the brand, revealing designs that pay homage to Balenciaga’s artistic director, Demna Gvasalia. The collaboration mixed distinctive elements and logos of the two brands, which are owned by Kering.

The company has approximately 100 stores operated directly in North America. Overall, the brand has more than 483 directly operated stores and is planning new boutiques and renovations, having recently opened units in Canada, Edmonton and Florida at Bal Harbor Shops.

Regarding the opening of new stores in North America this year, Chokachi said, “In 2021, we continue to open new stores in exciting markets where we did not have a dedicated presence before. We are also reinvesting and renovating stores in markets where we already have a strong brand presence. As Alessandro’s store concept continues to evolve, each store takes on a new and distinct feeling, true to the local market, and in keeping with the sleek and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes Gucci’s creativity and collections.

Discussing how the consumer has changed since the start of the pandemic and what buyers are looking for, Chokachi said, “More than ever, customers want to feel connected and engaged with the brands they support. They want to see that a brand understands and represents what makes sense in the world today. Likewise, I think we are all looking for a sense of renewal and freedom right now, for creativity and a new kind of beauty that enhances joy and self-expression.

FOR MORE STORIES:

New Gucci Garden, an immersive walk through Alessandro Michele’s flagship countryside

Marco Bizzarri on the next chapter of Gucci

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to present its next collection in Los Angeles

Discovering the Gucci / Balenciaga link