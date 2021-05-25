Fashion
Gucci opens permanent boutique in East Hampton – WWD
Gucci is back in the Hamptons on Friday with a permanent location in East Hampton, its only location in the East End.
The two-story boutique, at 17 Newton Lane, covers more than 2000 square feet and presents ready-to-wear for men and women, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, glasses, clothing for children, Gucci Beauty and Gucci Decor. He will also be showcasing pieces from his Opening collection which premiered in November and will wear some of the exclusive capsules such as GG Multi and Precious Gems. They are also bringing a dedicated Precious Gems Gucci brooch to East Hampton, showcasing its ‘Beloved’ handbags in an immersive and dedicated environment, reflecting Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s approach to luxury fashion. The handbag is presented as a work of art and a futuristic neon installation is constructed using crates, packing tapes and chips to create a dream center.
The opening of the East Hampton store, the same year the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary, marks Gucci’s return to the Hamptons to a permanent location.
When asked why the brand decided to open a permanent store in East Hampton this summer, Susan Chokachi, President and CEO of Gucci Americas, said, “Gucci has opened our first market presence there. over 10 years ago in East Hampton. the city where we started felt particularly appropriate. Gucci had a permanent location on Main Street in East Hampton from 2006 to 2009.
Chokachi described the Hamptons as a unique community, “with a large local clientele as well as clients naturally drawn to the spirit and beauty of the Hamptons.”
“As we re-enter this key market, it’s important that the store feels associated with what makes the Hamptons community so creative and vibrant,” said Chokachi. “We experienced this when we opened our temporary space in Montauk in 2019 with a unique partnership with Bob Melet and his vintage ‘insiders’ store, Melet Mercantile, and again last summer when we hosted a pop-up brand experience at Moby’s Market.
In the store, aqua-colored moiré walls and velvet armchairs are accented with polished nickel, aged brass fixtures, and hand-stained natural wood floors. Everywhere are paneled Gucci Decor screens and wicker accents, set among brightly colored light fixtures.
To celebrate the opening, the store will offer an exclusive capsule collection available only on the East Hampton site. The limited-edition pieces feature an organic jacquard fabric, created by weaving together natural red and beige fibers in a trio technique, which is paired with white G-square embroidered accents. The pieces are finished with a blue leather trim and a round leather emblem with “The Hamptons” embossed in gold. The collection includes a wide range of bags and small leather goods, including an oversized tote ($ 2,500), a drawstring bucket bag ($ 2,500), and a rectangular zip pouch ($ 980).
Gucci stores will carry the Gucci-Balenciaga collaboration in November. As reported last month, Michele showcased her Aria collection for the brand, revealing designs that pay homage to Balenciaga’s artistic director, Demna Gvasalia. The collaboration mixed distinctive elements and logos of the two brands, which are owned by Kering.
The company has approximately 100 stores operated directly in North America. Overall, the brand has more than 483 directly operated stores and is planning new boutiques and renovations, having recently opened units in Canada, Edmonton and Florida at Bal Harbor Shops.
Regarding the opening of new stores in North America this year, Chokachi said, “In 2021, we continue to open new stores in exciting markets where we did not have a dedicated presence before. We are also reinvesting and renovating stores in markets where we already have a strong brand presence. As Alessandro’s store concept continues to evolve, each store takes on a new and distinct feeling, true to the local market, and in keeping with the sleek and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes Gucci’s creativity and collections.
Discussing how the consumer has changed since the start of the pandemic and what buyers are looking for, Chokachi said, “More than ever, customers want to feel connected and engaged with the brands they support. They want to see that a brand understands and represents what makes sense in the world today. Likewise, I think we are all looking for a sense of renewal and freedom right now, for creativity and a new kind of beauty that enhances joy and self-expression.
FOR MORE STORIES:
New Gucci Garden, an immersive walk through Alessandro Michele’s flagship countryside
Marco Bizzarri on the next chapter of Gucci
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to present its next collection in Los Angeles
Discovering the Gucci / Balenciaga link
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]