Sasha Johnson: Police track down ‘four men in dark clothes’ who opened fire on BLM activist | UK | New

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist hospitalized in London shooting
The 27-year-old mother of three was shot in the head in the early hours of Sunday morning at an address in Peckham, south London. She is currently in critical condition in a London hospital after undergoing surgery.
In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police earlier today, Commander Alison Heydari said: “From our investigations so far, we have established that Sasha attended a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham. early Sunday morning.
“At around 3 am, a group of four black men dressed in dark colored clothing entered the property’s garden and discharged a gun.
“They had left the scene before the officers arrived.”
Ms Heydari said police were aware of Ms Johnson’s BLM dealings and stressed that they were aware of the resulting concern for some communities.
Sasha Johnson speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in London earlier this year
I would like to point out that at this time there is no evidence that Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack
However, she added: “I would like to point out that at this time there is no evidence that Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack.
“We are also not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident.
She continued, “It was a shocking incident that left a young woman very seriously injured.
“Our hearts go out to the family of Sasha Johnson who are supported by specially trained officers.”
“A dedicated team of detectives are working tirelessly to identify the person (s) responsible for the shooting.
“They are making good progress but they need the public’s help.
“I want to take this opportunity to assure you that we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
“Tackling violent crime on the streets of London is a top priority for the Met, and the people of London have a vital role to play in this regard.”
Police outside the address where Ms Johnson was shot
Witnesses are urged to immediately contact the police by calling 101.
Alternatively, they can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers online by calling 0800 555 111.
Ms. Johnson is a well-known figure in the Black Lives Matter movement and is described as “a strong and powerful voice for our people and our community” by the Taking The Initiative party, of which she is a member.
She works in activism and community support and graduated first in social work at the University of Oxford.
Diane Abbott’s tweet
Diane Abbott, the former shadow Home Secretary
Ms Johnson’s friend Imarn Ayton told BBC News yesterday the young mother has had successful surgery and her parents are with her in hospital.
Asked about the circumstances, she said: “As far as we know she was at a party.
“There was a rival gang that may have heard of someone in that group that they didn’t feel very comfortable with or trusted and therefore resorted to. car and fired into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson.
“But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.”
On Monday, a group gathered around the bandstand in Ruskin Park in Denmark Hill to hold a vigil for Ms Johnson near the hospital where she is being treated.
Sasha Johnson, who has an Oxford premiere, is also a mother of three
Former shadowy Home Secretary Diane Abbott was today embroiled in controversy over her tweet about the shooting, in which she appeared to suggest Ms Johnson had been targeted because of her relations with the BLM.
Labor MP for Hackney North said: “No one should have to pay with their life because they championed racial justice #BlackLivesMatter.”
However, interviewing Ms Abbott on LBC, host Iain Dale said, “Even those who were witnesses suggest it was gang murder.”
Defending herself against Mr Dale’s suggestion that she had not ‘done her homework’ Ms Abbott said: ‘If you raise issues of race and are accused of inflaming the tensions, it gets us nowhere. leave quickly. “
(More soon)
