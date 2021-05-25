10 times that Karan Johar did not hesitate to be avant-garde





It’s Karan Johar’s birthday and there is no better day than this to be amazed at how many different hats KJo wears with such ease. From being a famous Bollywood director to a published author to a passionate father, there is a lot to marvel about when it comes to Mr. Johar. But best of all is probably his style statements. While Bollywood’s male population tends to play it conservative with stylish yet safe fashion choices, that doesn’t include Karan Johar. The man loves generous doses of sequins, contemporary fits and fashion trends and he’s not afraid to show it off. On Karan Johar’s birthday, we take a look at 10 times he never shied away from playing daring with his style. Swirlster chooses men’s clothing for you (2,789 Ratings & 5,143 reviews) (17 ratings & 30 reviews) (Also read: Floral for menswear? Ranveer Singh shows us how it’s done) His mix of gold chains, sequins, lockets and sparkling rings was a pair only he could pull off. It wasn’t just a red alert, but a hot red alert when he was knocked out in a black and red sequined tuxedo with a black bow tie. Even in a monochrome look, Karan added pizzazz with plaid shoes, chunky frames, and layered necklaces. We all have skeletons in our closet, but only KJo’s look so very chic. He made the sherwani in modern fashion with a myriad of extremely stylish multi-colored herringbone. Karan also completed the oversized silhouette in a pinstripe Gucci suit with chunky white sneakers for that on-trend touch. College jackets, shiny appliques, and oversized glasses weren’t too trendy for this guy to try on. His black and white tuxedo has a quirky touch with an associated fancy print jacket. A tiger print faux fur jacket over an animal print shirt? It was nothing for Karan. Last but not least, her love for sparkly costumes knew no bounds. (Also Read: From Michael B. Jordan To Ranveer Singh Take Your Pick From These Sweet Male Grooming Idols) To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about stuff we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos