Kate Middleton floral dress: street dupes for sold-out duchesses at noon

Since joining the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has proven to be a true source of stylistic inspiration for fashion fans.

So much so that many of the pieces she wears on public outings, especially those on the high street, often sell out within hours of wearing them.

One example of the phenomenon, which has been dubbed the Kate Effect, is a cute floral dress the Duchess sported in June 2020.

For a solo trip to meet the families of the Children’s Hospices of East Anglia (EACH), Kate wore the Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress, designed by Faithfull the Brand, a brand renowned for its ethical credentials and sustainable.

The brand’s feminine dresses are made with the warmer months in mind and this particular dress, which costs $ 180, was decorated with colorful hand-painted flowers on a lilac background and finished with trendy gathered sleeves. .

Shortly after Kate was spotted wearing the floral puff sleeve dress, it was unsurprisingly out of stock and unavailable.

But the good news is that there are a number of popular style dupes that you can get your hands on, which means you don’t have to miss out. And the best part is, they are much more affordable than their designer counterpart. If you want to wear a royalty-approved midi, here’s everything you need to know about these street dresses.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Getty)

Long dress in floral print & Other Stories: 95, Stories.com

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (And other stories)

If you were hoping to add the Kates dress to your wardrobe, you’re in luck because we’ve tracked down this similar style which will cost a lot less.

Designed by street pillar High Street & Other Stories, the lookalike dress is crafted from a soft cotton blend and features a similar A-line silhouette and deep V-neckline to Kates’ original dress. It also has a bright floral pattern in spring tones of pink, lilac and sage green, as well as elegant puffed sleeves and long slits on the front of the skirt that create a flowing silhouette.

The Duchess completed her look with this pair of heeled espadrilles (135, Russellandbromley.com), which would also look great worn with this dupe. However, if you prefer to temper feminine florals with a certain harshness, we recommend pairing yours with these chunky black sandals (35, Schuh.co.uk).

Yours pink flower handkerchief hem midi dress: 26.99, Asos.com

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Yours)

You can always count on Asos to deliver the merchandise when it comes to summer-ready looks, and this dress from plus size brand Yours really stands out.

With similar tones to the Kates floral crepe dress, it also features the same puffed sleeves and V-neck fit, making it a great affordable dupe. Don’t know how to style it? It can be dressed up with a pair of strappy leather heeled sandals (85, Stories.com) for a perfect outfit for a wedding guest, or with white sneakers if you’re brunching with pals.

Mid-length dress with 3/4 sleeves gathered on the front blue Vanilla Hallie: 28, Bluevanilla.com

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Blue vanilla)

Put some spring in your approach with this floral midi from the lesser-known brand Blue Vanilla. Adhering to the lilac colourway of the King Kates endorsed number, it has a similar floaty silhouette, making it a great choice for a hot summer day. The square neckline is flattering, stylish and versatile.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Nutmeg at Morrisons)

While you can pair Morrisons with your weekly grocery store, her fashion label currently has a number of beautiful styles ready for summer, including this noon.

Offering a great way to get a Kates look for less, the tiered design allows for a floaty fit while the tie details at the back accentuate the waist, much like the royalty-approved Faithfull dress. With a floral print, the shades of pink, red and purple make it the perfect summer outfit for any occasion.

