First suspect arrested in anti-Semitic gang attack on Jewish man in Times Square – NBC New York





A suspect wanted in a gang-type assault on a Jewish man in New York City last week has been arrested, police say. Police say Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, was one of at least five men who participated in the anti-Semitic attack that took place last Thursday in Times Square amid protests that drew supporters pro-Israel and pro-Palestinians in midtown Manhattan. . Graphic video shows group of people beating 29-year-old Joseph Borgen in the middle of the street. Elezzi has been charged with assault as a hate crime, threatening as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, according to the NYPD. Borgen says he suffered brutal beatings from an angry mob who allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs. Friday’s protests remained largely peaceful, as a pro-Palestinian group protested outside the museum of modern art. It happened a day after a Jewish man was beaten by an angry mob, and another woman was burned by fireworks. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports. “They assaulted me, beat me, kicked me, hit me with crutches, hit me with flag poles,” Borgen told NBC New York. He said he did not even arrive at the protest, but instead said he walked out of a nearby metro station and was targeted, being sprayed with pepper during the attack. Police announced on Friday afternoon that Waseem Awawdeh, 23, had been arrested for using a crutch to attack another man in the area. He was charged with assault for hate crimes and other counts. It was not possible to immediately determine whether Awawdah or Elezzi had legal representatives who could intervene on their behalf.

The NYPD released photos of the additional suspects wanted in the attack on Saturday. Elezzi is the second man pictured on the left, police said. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the biased attack “disgusting and unacceptable”, indicating in his weekly WNYC radio appearance that further arrests would be made. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday condemned the attack and said the state police hate crimes task force would offer assistance. New York is the vibrant and vibrant home for people around the world. This tapestry makes New York the extraordinary place it is. Those of all faiths, backgrounds and ethnicities should be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence, Cuomo said in a prepared statement. In addition to two dozen arrests, police said the Hate Crimes Task Force opened an investigation into an assault on a Jewish man in Times Square amid pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian clashes. NBC New York’s Tracie Strahan reports.







