Fast-paced global fashion industry until 2030

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer.

This report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with the essential information they need to assess the global rapid fashion market.

This report focuses on the fast growing fashion market. The report gives a guide to the fast fashion market that will shape and change our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global fast fashion market is expected to grow from $ 25.09 billion in 2020 at $ 30.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly driven by business resumption and adaptation to the new normal while recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which previously led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, the remote work and closure of business activities which resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Where is the biggest and most dynamic fast fashion market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demographics and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market in the future? The global Fast Fashion market report answers all of these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market share, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the historical and expected growth of the market by geography. It places the market in the context of the larger fast fashion market and compares it to other markets.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($ b) covering both the historical growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus, and the forecast for its growth.

Market segmentations divide the market into submarkets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the market size by geography and compares their historical and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, major developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares and a description of the main companies. The main financial transactions that have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The section on trends and strategies analyzes the shape of the market emerging from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The Quick Fashion Market section of the report provides the background. It compares the fast fashion market with other segments of the fast fashion market by size and growth, history and forecast. It analyzes the proportion of GDP, expenditure per capita, comparison of quick mode indicators.

The main players in the fast fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark and New Look.

The fast fashion market consists of the sale of clothes and trendy clothes and related services. Fast fashion means clothes that move quickly from catwalks to stores to meet new trends. The fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the latest fashion trends showcased at Fashion Week.

Low decent wages of workers and poor working conditions hamper the rapid growth of fashion. In the fashion industry, workers, especially women (women make up nearly 80% of garment workers worldwide), are paid much less. Women also face abuse in the workplace. According to the Global Labor Justice report, female garment workers at top fast fashion companies Asia face exploitation and abuse which includes poor working conditions, low wages and overtime which leads to ineffectiveness. By this, most people will not prefer the fashion industry to work. Hence, low wages and terrible working conditions affect the growth of the fast fashion market.

The growing adoption of affordable clothing by the growing youth population has boosted the fast fashion market. According to United Nations estimates of the world’s youth population, in 2019 the youth population was 1.2 billion and is expected to increase by 7.9% to 1.3 million by 2030. The youth population is attracted to unique, fashionable and affordable clothing. Clothing manufacturing companies therefore focus on bringing in fashion clothes from the latest fashion trends presented during fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothing by increasing the youth population has boosted the fast fashion market.

The fast fashion market covered in this report is segmented by gender into womenswear; clothing for men and by age in clothing for adults; teens wear; children wear; other.

Virtual and augmented reality are used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market aims to bridge the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies allow the customer to try out the product and see what it looks like when they try on clothes or makeup on them using mirrors or virtual reality cameras in their smartphones. For example, apps like DressingRoom use augmented reality technology to allow shoppers to try on outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality improves the in-store experience, which is driving the fast fashion market.

Main topics covered:

1. Summary

2. Features of the fast fashion market

3. Trends and strategies of the fast fashion market

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Fast Fashion

5. Size and growth of the fast fashion market

5.1. Historical global fast fashion market, 2015-2020, billion dollars

5.1.1. Market drivers

5.1.2. Market constraints

5.2. Global Fast Fashion Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion USD

5.2.1. Market drivers

5.2.2. Market constraints

6. Fast fashion market segmentation

7. Regional and national analysis of the fast fashion market

7.1. Global fast fashion market, divided by region, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, in billions of dollars

7.2. Global fast fashion market, divided by country, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars

8. Fast fashion market in Asia-Pacific

9. Chinese fast fashion market

10. Indian fast fashion market

11. Japanese fast fashion market

12. Australian fast fashion market

13. Fast fashion market in Indonesia

14. Fast fashion market in South Korea

15. Western European fast fashion market

16. UK fast fashion market

17. Fast fashion market in Germany

18. Fast Fashion market in France

19. Eastern European fast fashion market

20. Fast fashion market in Russia

21. Fast fashion market in North America

22. United States Fast fashion market

23. South America’s Fast Fashion Market

24. Brazilian fast fashion market

25. Middle East Fast Fashion Market

26. African fast fashion market

27. Fast Fashion Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Competitive landscape of the fast fashion market

27.2. Quick Fashion Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Zara (Inditex)

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial performance

27.2.2. H&M Group

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial performance

27.2.3. Fast Retail (Uniqlo)

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial performance

27.2.4. Difference

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial performance

27.2.5. Forever 21

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial performance

28. Main mergers and acquisitions in the fast fashion market

29. Future prospects of the fast fashion market and potential analysis

30. Annex

