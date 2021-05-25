All the times Karan Johar has impressed us with his extravagant style





Karan Johar wears many hats. He is a filmmaker, producer, talk show host and reality TV judge. But what remains common to all these professional engagements is his fashion sense. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that with Ranveer Singh he can be credited with changing the face of men’s clothing. From sequined tuxedos to wacky prints, he stops at nothing. In an interview with indianexpress.com, celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani shared that Karan was “the most ”, always “ready to try new and different styles and silhouettes”. His style, the stylist whose clientele includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alaya F defined as “daring”. As the filmmaker celebrates his birthday on May 25, we bring you some of his quirkiest and chicest looks. Karan had nailed this red sequined tuxedo from Dolce and Gabbana worn with black pants. The look was completed with a suede bow tie and a black shirt. He was equally striking in this Dolce and Gabbana print pantsuit for dancing girls. The look gave a 90s vibe and was paired with a pair of quirky sunglasses. Karan was also seen in a Dolce and Gabbana bomber jacket which featured a panther portrait. This was paired with casual black jeans and a t-shirt. For the Vogue Women of The Year awards in 2019, the director opted for an Issey Miyake set. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the look was understated compared to her other releases. But what stood out were these Rick Owen shoes. Posing in those murderous heels, he had our undivided attention. He channeled his interior style diva in this sequined Gaurav Gupta tuxedo. We dig the drama into the whole, in particular the sculpted cape. The look was heavily accessorized with gold chains and several rings. He was seen in another outfit by the same designer, which was by no means less stylish. The black tuxedo featured the designer’s basic sculpted details on the shoulders. Trust Karan to go big. He was seen in a white high neck t-shirt paired with a striped tuxedo and a large printed jacket. The look was combined with oversized glasses. We hope he will continue to remain so unfazed!







