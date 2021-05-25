Connect with us

Fashion

Fashion students design historical figures | New

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By







SOA fashion designs

Above, designs created by Mia Lassiter (left) and Tomi Olalere (right) for their graduation thesis as fashion and design students.


KENNA COE / STAFF


Fashion and design students at Charleston County School of the Arts were inspired by historical figures for the 8th annual Fashion and Design Departments Fashion Show.

Family, friends and fashion designer students gathered at the schools of the Rose Maree Myers Theater to see a virtual screening of student models parading on a catwalk in student-created outfits.






Fashion sketch

Fashion sketch by Mia Lassiter, senior fashion and design student.


KENNA COE / STAFF


This year, the theme of Overlooked shows challenged fashion design students to choose an unrecognized historical figure during their lifetime. Students explored themes related to religion, racial justice, LGBTQ + rights and gender equality; some students incorporated elements of nature into their designs, while others let the fabrics and ornaments speak for themselves.

Inspirations ranged from a black nun in the 1960s who was a civil rights activist to one of the first female erotic comic book writers. Others included visual artists, writers, and scientists. The students had the creative freedom to decide how they wanted to share the story of their historical figure.

You’ve just created something that feels like you want to tell a story that’s not quite historically accurate, said Chapel Barker, a junior at SOA.

Barker chose Sister Martin de Porres, who was kicked out of an alliance because she was black and did not receive a public apology from the Catholic Church until 2020. Barker wanted to tie religion to her collection because it’s something that interests him.

However, she did not imitate the typical habit of the nuns with a traditional black and white tunic and helmet. Barkers’ niche designs ball gowns, so they created a strapless gown with chunky ribbons decorated with pearls and jewelry tied around the waist. She completed the looks by adding religious crowns. Her other designs included a strapless dress with a blue top and white trumpet skirt and a silver nightgown with a gemstone placed under the bust.






Barker Couture Chapel

Chapel Barker, a junior fashion and design student, works on a play in the classroom.


KENNA COE / STAFF


Kelly Martin, the fashion and design instructor, said the students put a lot of effort into their collections. “The students spent countless hours embroidering and hand-sewing these garments with immense detail.”

The fashion show featured designs from all grade levels, with seniors presenting their final thesis project.

Each student had a different creative process in making the drawings. Some spent a lot of time creating the designs on paper first by drawing and sketching several drafts before deciding on a final design while others had an idea in mind and went straight to building the design.






SOA fashion sketch

Sketches created by fashion and design students.


KENNA COE / STAFF


MC Sheffield, a junior, sees herself more as an artist than a seamstress, so she took her time designing her designs before creating a piece. Sheffield explained that the program taught them the fashion proportions used to sketch a design, known as a sketch. The designs are elongated and leaner than the anatomically correct designs.

Sheffield based her designs on Sylvia Plath, a writer and poet who committed suicide at the age of 30. Sheffield said Plath’s life was surrounded by death and his work was very dark. However, instead of adopting a dark theme, Sheffield ironically used childish pastels throughout her collection.

Several students have expressed challenges this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some worked most of the year and did their design projects at home.

Typically, design students and models work closely together to ensure proper fittings, but there has been less collaboration this year due to the pandemic.

Cora Ray, a junior in the program, worked almost half the year. She said it was difficult to organize all the details, but was able to sew from home and contact people when she needed help.

Ray based his designs on Lee Krasner, wife of Jackson Pollocks, whose works have flown under the radar compared to her husband’s work. She designed a pantsuit with an asymmetrical slit and a dress to match one of Krasner’s paintings. I put them in the luxury fashion category, said Ray. She hopes to continue her career in fashion and after high school she would like to study abroad in Paris.






SOA fashion students in class

Fashion and design students collaborating on a classroom project.


KENNA COE / STAFF


Evie Wells, another junior fashion and design student in the program, worked with bright colors while creating her designs, inspired by Kate Worley, a female erotic comic writer. Wells said Worley also contributed to Wonder Woman’s issues and wrote several Roger Rabbit comics.

Wells said the bond between classmates in the fashion design program has grown throughout the year. We all watched each other accidentally prick each other with needles, she joked. She’s excited to see how each of them uses their creative abilities in the future, whether through fashion or some other way.

The virtual fashion show will take place at the École des arts theater on May 27 at 6 p.m. and May 28 at 6 and 8 p.m. There is also a virtual option at home. For more information on tickets, visit the Fashion and Design Departments website at https://www.soacostumefashiondesign.com/fashion-show.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: