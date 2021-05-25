Fashion students design historical figures | New

Fashion and design students at Charleston County School of the Arts were inspired by historical figures for the 8th annual Fashion and Design Departments Fashion Show.

Family, friends and fashion designer students gathered at the schools of the Rose Maree Myers Theater to see a virtual screening of student models parading on a catwalk in student-created outfits.

This year, the theme of Overlooked shows challenged fashion design students to choose an unrecognized historical figure during their lifetime. Students explored themes related to religion, racial justice, LGBTQ + rights and gender equality; some students incorporated elements of nature into their designs, while others let the fabrics and ornaments speak for themselves.

Inspirations ranged from a black nun in the 1960s who was a civil rights activist to one of the first female erotic comic book writers. Others included visual artists, writers, and scientists. The students had the creative freedom to decide how they wanted to share the story of their historical figure.

You’ve just created something that feels like you want to tell a story that’s not quite historically accurate, said Chapel Barker, a junior at SOA.

Barker chose Sister Martin de Porres, who was kicked out of an alliance because she was black and did not receive a public apology from the Catholic Church until 2020. Barker wanted to tie religion to her collection because it’s something that interests him.

However, she did not imitate the typical habit of the nuns with a traditional black and white tunic and helmet. Barkers’ niche designs ball gowns, so they created a strapless gown with chunky ribbons decorated with pearls and jewelry tied around the waist. She completed the looks by adding religious crowns. Her other designs included a strapless dress with a blue top and white trumpet skirt and a silver nightgown with a gemstone placed under the bust.

Kelly Martin, the fashion and design instructor, said the students put a lot of effort into their collections. “The students spent countless hours embroidering and hand-sewing these garments with immense detail.”

The fashion show featured designs from all grade levels, with seniors presenting their final thesis project.

Each student had a different creative process in making the drawings. Some spent a lot of time creating the designs on paper first by drawing and sketching several drafts before deciding on a final design while others had an idea in mind and went straight to building the design.

MC Sheffield, a junior, sees herself more as an artist than a seamstress, so she took her time designing her designs before creating a piece. Sheffield explained that the program taught them the fashion proportions used to sketch a design, known as a sketch. The designs are elongated and leaner than the anatomically correct designs.

Sheffield based her designs on Sylvia Plath, a writer and poet who committed suicide at the age of 30. Sheffield said Plath’s life was surrounded by death and his work was very dark. However, instead of adopting a dark theme, Sheffield ironically used childish pastels throughout her collection.

Several students have expressed challenges this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some worked most of the year and did their design projects at home.

Typically, design students and models work closely together to ensure proper fittings, but there has been less collaboration this year due to the pandemic.

Cora Ray, a junior in the program, worked almost half the year. She said it was difficult to organize all the details, but was able to sew from home and contact people when she needed help.

Ray based his designs on Lee Krasner, wife of Jackson Pollocks, whose works have flown under the radar compared to her husband’s work. She designed a pantsuit with an asymmetrical slit and a dress to match one of Krasner’s paintings. I put them in the luxury fashion category, said Ray. She hopes to continue her career in fashion and after high school she would like to study abroad in Paris.

Evie Wells, another junior fashion and design student in the program, worked with bright colors while creating her designs, inspired by Kate Worley, a female erotic comic writer. Wells said Worley also contributed to Wonder Woman’s issues and wrote several Roger Rabbit comics.

Wells said the bond between classmates in the fashion design program has grown throughout the year. We all watched each other accidentally prick each other with needles, she joked. She’s excited to see how each of them uses their creative abilities in the future, whether through fashion or some other way.

The virtual fashion show will take place at the École des arts theater on May 27 at 6 p.m. and May 28 at 6 and 8 p.m. There is also a virtual option at home. For more information on tickets, visit the Fashion and Design Departments website at https://www.soacostumefashiondesign.com/fashion-show.