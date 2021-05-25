Miami Made Clothing – From the Streets to the Heat, in an Official Online Clothing Store





MIAMI, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – It all started in the city of Miami… from the beginning of the 80s to the new millennium with Dave aka “Made in Miami“, and its local artistic and musical siblings. Growing up in the iconic quaint streets of SouthFlorida, is where Dave and his longtime childhood friends are on the streetsproducing some of the most illicit art pieces, murals and music Property at Wynwood, at Ft. Lauderdale, and beyond.

Clothing made in Miami

the “Made in Miami“The brand was created with genuine inspiration from the city where Dave was born and raised, creating specially handcrafted clothing for all ages, men, women and children. As you make your way to South Beach and all along Miami downtown, you will find various pieces of its product line in a few selected clothing stores. Dave was amazed not too long ago when he saw the official MiamiHeat basketball team printing pennant banners in their stadium with its brand “Miami Made.““Seeing the brand all over the stadium was very inspiring. “Even theMiami native Udonis Haslem, one of Dave‘s all-time favorite players, has a jersey and sock combo on the Miami Heat store website that screams Dave‘s “Made in Miami“Mark. Link here With the re-launch of the online store, fans and locals alike will have access to everything they want in the vast “Made in Miami“catalog. One of Dave’s main goals was building the Clothing made in Miamiwas to give people a local flair that‘s affordable but also has a sense of his city. Dave dreams of the brand becoming so successful, that one day he can return to the same streets of Miami he grew up in and give back to the kids who were like him growing up. With its unique fashion movement and incredible branding, Made in MiamiClothing show the world what Miami was and still is really about “Fresh clothes, for fresh people “. Dave welcomes you to the siteand do you officially get, Made in Miami! Clothing made in Miami was created in early 2021 to create a unique art style andstreetwear clothing for people of all ages who like to stand out in a crowd. Miami Made Clothing is committed to providing the highest quality products at a reasonable price. From jackets to sneakers, sweaters to swimsuits, clothing makes people feel good and make a fashion statement at the same time. For more information, visit www.MiamiMadeClothing.com Media contact:

Michael salzedo

305-787-2890

[email protected] SOURCE Miami Made Clothing Related links http://www.MiamiMadeClothing.com

