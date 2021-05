Christina Aguileras Stunning dress and sheer wedges are not your typical riding gear

Christina Aguilera got ready for a scenic horseback ride this weekend, but her outfit took things to a whole new level. the Burlesque actress posed in a daring look for her millions of Instagram followers last night, modeling a bodycon dress that hit just the ankles; the long-sleeved number incorporated a mix of blue shades, all covered with a distorted black pattern. Learn more about Footwear News On her feet, the singer continued her eye-catching ensemble in sheer pumps with a pointed toe and an almost invisible wedge heel. PVC shoes gained prominence in 2018 and have since become a staple in the celebrity scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the transparent shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and lengthen the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are huge fans of the trend and often frequent styles of Kanye Wests’ Yeezy collections. Aguilera herself is no stranger to shoe trends, either. In March, for example, singer Lady Marmalade stood out in a form-fitting white long-sleeve t-shirt tucked into neon lime-green sweatpants. As if her shiny sweatshirts weren’t enough, the actress tapped into an iconic Balenciaga silhouette. The Triple S sneaker has become the go-to shoe of 2018, favored by Rita Ora, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs and other big stars. Aguileras pick in particular features slime green highlighter uppers with suede overlays and mesh panels; the basic shape features transparent air bubbles in the midsole with a textured outsole for added traction. You can buy the colorful kicks for $ 1090 at MyTheresa. The story continues When it comes to shoes, the Singer Genie in a Bottle is no stranger to an enhanced look. Most often you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals, and pumps mounted on a swinging heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of daring shoe choices. Christina Aguileras ‘towering heels and designer duds from last night are other examples of the singers’ remarkable style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to latex thigh-high Gina Shoes, the former judge of The Voice has a knack for taking her outfits beyond expectations. Click on the gallery to find out more Christina Aguileras, the most avant-garde looks over the years. Launch gallery: Christina Aguileras, the most daring and daring looks over the years Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

