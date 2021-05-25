Rothy’s 2021 men’s sneakers review

Welcome to MH Certified, where Men’s Health puts its seal of approval on the best products you need to look, feel and live better than ever.

Rothy’s new RS01 sneakers have a comfortable knit upper that incorporates yarn made from recycled plastic bottles.

The brand uses innovative 3D knitting techniques that reduce material waste.

These cool sneakers are machine washable, so you can keep the fresh look you love after multiple uses.

There’s a reason to be excited about sneakers again. You’ve spent most of the year wearing the same less-than-thrilling house slippers, and after what may have seemed like the longest winter in pandemic isolation, it’s time to step into that new normal with your strongest cuts. You know, clothes that not only make you look good, but also Feel good. And any man who knows a thing or two about serious style flexing knows that you have to start from scratch – starting with the right pair of shoes to create your best looks.

And if there’s one takeaway thing all men can agree on after a year of being free from the chains of the binding suit and the thrilling torture of unsupported oxfords, it’s that comfort isn’t that a trend – and it’s here to stay. But before you can sail above the ankle, a solid pair of sneakers is key. For me that means finding the perfect pair of white sneakers to wear with everything.

Think about it: white minimalist sneakers are like a solid canvas, letting you express your style on any occasion. From professional and polished to cool and laid back, a great pair of white sneakers just makes sense with any outfit in your wardrobe. However, finding those ideal kicks is a lot harder than it looks.

If you buy a pair of stylish leather sneakers, they will be difficult to clean, and while we believe that sneakers with a bit of character due to repeated wear and tear can actually still look pretty cool, the outfit possibilities are. limited. Plus, there’s no way you want to keep a pair of leather sneakers that bake your feet in the summer heat, forever with an unpleasant smell that increases the expiration date of your expensive purchase of the season. And if you’re willing to buy a new pair of white sneakers every season, well, you’re adding to the bigger problem of environmental pollution.

Luckily, one brand dared to challenge the sneaker industry with a smart solution to your sneaker woes that took eight years to perfect. And I can honestly say it only took me eight seconds to wear them to know they had accomplished something great here. (There may or may not have been an audible ‘ahh’ when I first put them on.) This brand is Rothy – and you’ll want to remember this brand because we guarantee you’ll see them. everywhere this summer.

Buy RS01 sneakers RS01 bone sneaker Rothy

rothys.com $ 175.00 RS01 sneaker in olive Rothy

rothys.com $ 175.00 RS01 sneaker in black Rothy

rothys.com $ 175.00 RS01 sneaker in white Rothy

rothys.com $ 175.00

The RS01 sneaker’s knit construction is unlike anything I have ever felt before

Jeffrey Westbrook

There is nothing worse than this uncomfortable break-in period for new leather shoes. While performance sneakers rarely come with this problem, its futuristic design and silhouette is an unattractive contrast to a more formal outfit. The genius of the new RS01 sneaker is its fully knitted upper, created using Rothy’s innovative 3D knitting techniques that give it an elegant and timeless look, as well as the most comfortable feel. Your feet will slide easily into this sneaker with its soft knit sock-like lining – well, no more awkward, awkward shuffle dancing to get your new kicks in. And if you’re the type of guy who likes the bare ankle look with cropped pants, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Rothy’s signature knit shoes have already become a cult following among women, so it makes sense that the brand would eventually expand into men’s clothing. But it’s not just about comfort and cool style – the brand takes an entirely sustainable approach when creating shoes that truly make it a pleasant purchase.

You don’t need to sacrifice cool style for durability

Jeffrey Westbrook

Don’t be fooled by Rothy’s “less-is-more” design ethic – the team’s thoughtful and sustainable approach to footwear takes time, innovative techniques and a strong dose of passion.

To create these ecological shoes, the brand owns its factories and equipment, which allows them to have more control over the environmental waste that can be caused by excess material and overproduction. And speaking of waste, Rothy took millions of plastic bottles and turned them into little lozenges that become the thread of the shoe’s upper, creating a sneaker that has a fifth of the carbon footprint of sneakers made with shoes. virgin materials. With their game-changing machines, the brand is able to build these perfectly shaped knit uppers that only create 1% material waste. Additionally, Rothy only uses seven pieces to create this sneaker, which reduces waste by 30% compared to standard shoes which use 21 pieces.

Living a more sustainable lifestyle isn’t as difficult as it might seem when a brand like Rothy’s disrupts the footwear industry by creating quality, eco-friendly products that are just as stylish and comfortable.

A fresh look is just a wash

Jeffrey Westbrook

If you live an active lifestyle, your shoes can get scuffed and marked pretty quickly through your daily adventures, but that shouldn’t mean you have to treat your shoes like a valuable work of art. Rothy’s understands: that’s why the brand’s cool sneakers are machine washable. 60x wash tested to ensure a perfect fit, after washing you can make your favorite sneakers look like new without having to sweat in a panic trying different spot treatments. No matter how many spills or splatters come your way, you can throw them in the washing machine and know your hard-earned money hasn’t been wasted. If cost per wear means anything to you, look no further.

Rothy’s RS01 sneakers have truly become the MVP of my sneaker line. While, like most men, I’m once again figuring out how to dress for social occasions and boosting our work wardrobes for a return to the office, there is no doubt that I will be building my daily adjustments around my Rothy.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io