Gentlemans’ distinguished ride is like a motorcycle ball

It was a chance to dress a little, to meet up after a year of pandemic exile, to ride your classic motorcycle with like-minded people, and all for a good cause. For 10 years now, the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has seen well-dressed men and women take to two wheels in cities around the world to support men’s health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began ten years ago in Australia when motorcyclist Mark Hawwa and a few friends gathered in Sydney and formed a riding club for cafe racers. Hawwa added the fashion strand to the ride after seeing a photo of actor Jon Hamm in his character as Don Draper wearing a business suit astride a classic motorcycle. Then, before the second year of the race, a few of those members were diagnosed with prostate cancer, so the idea was born to fundraise the race and spread the word around the world. whole. More and more rides have sprung up in cities around the world, all of which raise funds for men’s health. Then, a few years later, Hawwa added the mental health charitable component to the event.

One of the smart men on the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Mark Vaughn

“Last year one of the guys who rode with us and run the Austin in America race unfortunately took his own life,” Hawwa recalls in a 2016 interview. “As a result, we have the feeling that we’ve raised a lot of awareness about men’s health and prostate cancer, but we think we need to start focusing a little more on depression and men’s health issues around suicide prevention. ”

While prostate cancer was a fairly difficult topic for men to talk about, mental health and suicide prevention seemed like it could be even more difficult, especially in “manly” men who don’t share their feelings with anyone. .

These goals for the race bring out many runners who have a direct link with the causes supported by the DGR.

“I lost my father to suicide,” said lawyer and Honda CB550 custom rider Don Leonhardt. “These gloves I’m wearing for today’s race were my dad’s gloves he wore when he went flying. So it’s very personal for me.

Moto-Prom King and Queen 2021 Mark Vaughn

“You never know what everyone is carrying with them,” said architect and colleague Anthony Brower. “The other day at work I noticed a guy looking a little stressed out so I stopped and asked him if everything was okay. He admitted that he was going through a very difficult time and was very happy that someone stopped to watch him.

Powersports industry professional Sam Bendall, executive director and host of the DGR Los Angeles race, put it into perspective via a megaphone as he addressed the 450 extremely well-dressed men and women gathered in Culver. City, Calif., For the start of the 2021 race:

“I just want to leave you with one thing. As a species, we are meant to come together. Our mental health is directly affected by our ability to be social with each other. And I think we’ve all had a pretty tough dose of that last year: you’re quarantined, you’re isolated, and you might be going through financial hardship. We may all have suffered from mental anguish in one way or another. And I want you all to know that you look to your right and you look to your left, the people here that are part of this cause want to be able to help you in your need. If you don’t know anyone here, or if you need other help, please contact anyone who is at this point. As city hosts, we don’t just organize the ride, we deeply believe in helping and being there for each other. So reach out. We have incredible communication channels. Go in that direction. Very good.”

More dapper at the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride Mark Vaughn

And with that about 450 motorcycles went off: Triumph (one of the event’s sponsors), BMW, Moto Guzzis, Honda CB550 and 750, one or two Harleys, the only sports bike, two very well dressed guys on scooters, the local Morgan dealer with a V-Twin engine Morgan three-wheeler, and they all set off, circling the City of Angels in a glorious two-wheeler cavalcade of manly support one for the other, and maybe, since they were all a little more aware of their fellow human beings now, maybe keep an eye out for someone who could benefit from a little help.

As the saying goes, there are no motorcycles parked outside the psychologist’s offices. Horseback riding in itself is deeply therapeutic. So go ride.

If you want to donate, you can always. Go to gentlemansride.com and click on the “Donate” button at the top right. You can even register to participate in next year’s race. And in the meantime, as we all should anyway, let’s look out for each other.

