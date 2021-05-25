Fashion
Gentlemans’ distinguished ride is like a motorcycle ball
It was a chance to dress a little, to meet up after a year of pandemic exile, to ride your classic motorcycle with like-minded people, and all for a good cause. For 10 years now, the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has seen well-dressed men and women take to two wheels in cities around the world to support men’s health.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began ten years ago in Australia when motorcyclist Mark Hawwa and a few friends gathered in Sydney and formed a riding club for cafe racers. Hawwa added the fashion strand to the ride after seeing a photo of actor Jon Hamm in his character as Don Draper wearing a business suit astride a classic motorcycle. Then, before the second year of the race, a few of those members were diagnosed with prostate cancer, so the idea was born to fundraise the race and spread the word around the world. whole. More and more rides have sprung up in cities around the world, all of which raise funds for men’s health. Then, a few years later, Hawwa added the mental health charitable component to the event.
“Last year one of the guys who rode with us and run the Austin in America race unfortunately took his own life,” Hawwa recalls in a 2016 interview. “As a result, we have the feeling that we’ve raised a lot of awareness about men’s health and prostate cancer, but we think we need to start focusing a little more on depression and men’s health issues around suicide prevention. ”
While prostate cancer was a fairly difficult topic for men to talk about, mental health and suicide prevention seemed like it could be even more difficult, especially in “manly” men who don’t share their feelings with anyone. .
These goals for the race bring out many runners who have a direct link with the causes supported by the DGR.
“I lost my father to suicide,” said lawyer and Honda CB550 custom rider Don Leonhardt. “These gloves I’m wearing for today’s race were my dad’s gloves he wore when he went flying. So it’s very personal for me.
“You never know what everyone is carrying with them,” said architect and colleague Anthony Brower. “The other day at work I noticed a guy looking a little stressed out so I stopped and asked him if everything was okay. He admitted that he was going through a very difficult time and was very happy that someone stopped to watch him.
Powersports industry professional Sam Bendall, executive director and host of the DGR Los Angeles race, put it into perspective via a megaphone as he addressed the 450 extremely well-dressed men and women gathered in Culver. City, Calif., For the start of the 2021 race:
“I just want to leave you with one thing. As a species, we are meant to come together. Our mental health is directly affected by our ability to be social with each other. And I think we’ve all had a pretty tough dose of that last year: you’re quarantined, you’re isolated, and you might be going through financial hardship. We may all have suffered from mental anguish in one way or another. And I want you all to know that you look to your right and you look to your left, the people here that are part of this cause want to be able to help you in your need. If you don’t know anyone here, or if you need other help, please contact anyone who is at this point. As city hosts, we don’t just organize the ride, we deeply believe in helping and being there for each other. So reach out. We have incredible communication channels. Go in that direction. Very good.”
And with that about 450 motorcycles went off: Triumph (one of the event’s sponsors), BMW, Moto Guzzis, Honda CB550 and 750, one or two Harleys, the only sports bike, two very well dressed guys on scooters, the local Morgan dealer with a V-Twin engine Morgan three-wheeler, and they all set off, circling the City of Angels in a glorious two-wheeler cavalcade of manly support one for the other, and maybe, since they were all a little more aware of their fellow human beings now, maybe keep an eye out for someone who could benefit from a little help.
As the saying goes, there are no motorcycles parked outside the psychologist’s offices. Horseback riding in itself is deeply therapeutic. So go ride.
If you want to donate, you can always. Go to gentlemansride.com and click on the “Donate” button at the top right. You can even register to participate in next year’s race. And in the meantime, as we all should anyway, let’s look out for each other.
Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]