JC Penney’s New Private Label Needs Women Dress Up A Little





Dive brief: JC Penney, who continues his multi-year effort to revamp its struggling women’s clothing offering, Monday introduced another new private label, Ryegrass, available in 400 stores and online.

The assortment includes blouses, dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts, vests and jackets in sizes XS to 3X and 2 to 24W in store. Sizes 2 to 30W are available online, according to a press release from the company.

Ryegrass is the fifth new private label for women in the past six months, following the launch of its leisurewear brand Stylus last fall and three new swim brands this spring, the company said. Penney also recently refreshed existing brands like denim, Xersion sportswear and Liz Claiborne. Dive overview: A few years ago, JC Penney did what any retailer interested in success with private labels could do: hire a merchandiser from Targett, the master of the space with several billion dollar brands. Since 2019, Michelle Wlazlo, who spent three years with Target’s merchandising team, was the head merchant of the struggling department store. (That same year, Bed Bath & Beyond brought in Target’s primary merchant to be its general manager and announced plans for eight new brands owned this year.) The rehabilitation of the female supply of Penney has been a long time coming. Ryegrass’s cute flowing clothes may be coming at a good time, with indications that after a year of wearing sweatshirts, people are interested in dressing up again. Macy’s is among retailers reporting that the demand for more fashionable clothing, even dresses, is on the rise. This collection, in particular, raises the bar for Penney’s women’s portfolio, Wlazlo said in a statement, adding that “sets the tone for JCPenney’s vision for affordable and luxurious clothing and the commitment to high quality style at an incredible price. “ But in other respects, the timing is not right, possibly due to supply chain issues, other pandemic-related delays or a miscalculation, according to the retail consultant and in clothing merchandising Brian Kelly. “Ryegrass is like the first card they’re trying to put down to see if, in fact, someone will accept the idea of ​​getting pretty again, feeling better about yourself, getting dressed a little,” he said. Kelly said by phone. “There are indications that people are doing this, but some people are spending this excess money on Ulta or Sephora. They should have been in time for Easter, it should have been in time for Mother’s Day, when there is a spike in the purchase of the merchandise category. “

