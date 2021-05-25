Fashion
Best Fashion Moments from ‘Saturday Night Live’ 2020-2021 – WWD
While “Saturday Night Live” has long been known for its comedy, the 46th season of the hit NBC variety show made the case to be seen as a platform for high fashion moments as well. .
Celebrities and musicians like Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X and others have made appearances on the “SNL” scene this season, bringing their signature styles and creating several hard-hitting fashion moments that sometimes resonated more than the public. comedy skits.
Vintage fashion has had a big time on the “SNL” scene this season. Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa, for her part, turned to a vintage Mugler black dress reminiscent of the designer’s 1981 ‘vampire dress’ for her episode’s promo videos, then opted for a vintage leopard-print bustier. Azzedine Alaïa from the designer’s fall 1991 collection for one of her performances. Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy also went vintage, with a 1960s Courrèges minidress from her stylist Law Roach’s archives for her episode’s promotions.
Other stars used the ‘SNL’ stage to make a statement, including Kid Cudi who wore a floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain and Megan Thee Stallion who used his performance to highlight the assassination of Breonna Taylor by the police.
Here, WWD takes a look at some of the best fashion moments from the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live”. Read on to find out more.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy has enjoyed a landmark year in both her acting career and in the fashion world, winning a Golden Globe for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit” and having several notable fashion moments during the season. virtual rewards.
She continued her fashion winning streak in the season 46 finale of “Saturday Night Live,” where she wore a range of designer looks curated by her stylist, Law Roach. Taylor-Joy started the show off with her monologue while wearing a white Peter Do dress adorned with asymmetrical feathers. During the introduction of the episode’s musical performance, Lil Nas X, Taylor-Joy transformed into a voluminous fuchsia-colored dress from Molly Goddard’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She ended the show in a leopard-print Brandon Maxwell dress and matching mask.
In the promo photos and videos for her episode, Taylor-Joy wore a 1960s Courrèges minidress from Roach’s archives, a gingham two-piece set from Philosophy di Lorenzo’s rtw spring 2021 collection, and a detailed pink Carolina Herrera dress.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X rounded off Taylor-Joy’s haute couture episode with a few of her own standout sartorial moments. The rapper’s first performance was to his song, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name), which initially elicited a mixed reaction for his music video which used satanic and biblical imagery.” Lil Nas X watched the music video of the performance and her costume on stage, which consisted of black angel wings and leather pants with images of flames.
The rapper made another statement performing his song ‘Sun Goes Down’ where he wore a tailored white suit featuring two bleeding gunshot wounds from the Spring 2020 collection by London-based Nigerian designer Mowaloha Ogunlesi. The designer had described the use of gunshot wounds in her designs as a reflection of her “lived experience as a black person” on Instagram after the collection debuted.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus brought her rocker chic flair to the penultimate episode of “Saturday Night Live,” first appearing in the show’s opening to sing a rendition of Dolly’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Parton while the cast of the show honored their mothers on Mother’s Day. For the performance, Cyrus chose an oversized white button and black torso belt from Schiaparelli’s rtw fall 2021 collection. Later, she donned a pink feathered dress to perform her song “Plastic Hearts”.
Kid cudi
Kid Cudi performed in April with a sartorial moment that left an impression on the “Saturday Night Live” stage. The rapper performed his hit songs “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” while wearing an Off White floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh.
After the performance, Kid Cudi said he wore the dress to pay tribute to the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar floral dress on the cover of Face magazine in 1993. The rapper also said after the performance. show that he was collaborating with Abloh on an Off-White fashion collection, which will include his floral “SNL” dress.
And Levy
Dan Levy was one of the hottest red carpet stars this season and he brought his signature style to his episode “SNL”.
Levy continued the awards season trend of menswear haute couture with her multiple outfit changes during her episode. He started the night off in a black Celine suit adorned with crystals and then transformed into a graphic-print Dior Men dress shirt from fashion designer Kim Jones’ collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf.
Phoebe bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers regularly wears skeleton-inspired looks, and she put the style to good use for her first performance on “Saturday Night Live.” The musician turned to Gucci for the performance, wearing a black pleated silk crepe dress with a ribbed waistcoat adorned with pearls. She ended her performance of “I Know the End” by smashing her guitar on stage.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa wrapped up the ‘SNL’ 2020 shows with one of her hottest performances to date. The Grammy-winning singer chose a vintage leopard-print Azzedine Alaïa bustier from the designer’s Fall 1991 collection – made famous by models Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Yasmeen Ghauri – to perform her hit song, ‘Don’ t Start Now. “
She then turned to the Valentino fall 2020 couture collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli to interpret “Levitating”. The singer wore a flowing white dress with a matching oversized feathered hat.
For the episode’s promotional videos, the singer wore a vintage Mugler dress reminiscent of the designer’s “vampire dress” in 1981.
Megan Thee stallion
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on a high note with a remarkable performance of her two hit songs, “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.”
The rapper’s statement didn’t come in her clothing choices – which were two tight-fitting lycra bodysuits – but in the design of the set. During her performance of “Savage”, Megan Thee Stallion sang against a psychedelic black and white background that highlighted the message “Protect Black Women”. The backdrop then turned into a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had chosen not to lay major charges against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor.
“We have to protect our black women and love our black women because at the end of the day we need our black women,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “We have to protect our black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day we are tired of seeing hashtags about black men.”
Find out more here:
Law Roach opens up about Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘fearless’ style
How menswear stole the show in the 2021 awards season
7 facts about ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fashion you probably didn’t know
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]