Best Fashion Moments from ‘Saturday Night Live’ 2020-2021 – WWD

While “Saturday Night Live” has long been known for its comedy, the 46th season of the hit NBC variety show made the case to be seen as a platform for high fashion moments as well. .

Celebrities and musicians like Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X and others have made appearances on the “SNL” scene this season, bringing their signature styles and creating several hard-hitting fashion moments that sometimes resonated more than the public. comedy skits.

Vintage fashion has had a big time on the “SNL” scene this season. Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa, for her part, turned to a vintage Mugler black dress reminiscent of the designer’s 1981 ‘vampire dress’ for her episode’s promo videos, then opted for a vintage leopard-print bustier. Azzedine Alaïa from the designer’s fall 1991 collection for one of her performances. Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy also went vintage, with a 1960s Courrèges minidress from her stylist Law Roach’s archives for her episode’s promotions.

Other stars used the ‘SNL’ stage to make a statement, including Kid Cudi who wore a floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain and Megan Thee Stallion who used his performance to highlight the assassination of Breonna Taylor by the police.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has enjoyed a landmark year in both her acting career and in the fashion world, winning a Golden Globe for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit” and having several notable fashion moments during the season. virtual rewards.

She continued her fashion winning streak in the season 46 finale of “Saturday Night Live,” where she wore a range of designer looks curated by her stylist, Law Roach. Taylor-Joy started the show off with her monologue while wearing a white Peter Do dress adorned with asymmetrical feathers. During the introduction of the episode’s musical performance, Lil Nas X, Taylor-Joy transformed into a voluminous fuchsia-colored dress from Molly Goddard’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She ended the show in a leopard-print Brandon Maxwell dress and matching mask.

In the promo photos and videos for her episode, Taylor-Joy wore a 1960s Courrèges minidress from Roach’s archives, a gingham two-piece set from Philosophy di Lorenzo’s rtw spring 2021 collection, and a detailed pink Carolina Herrera dress.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X rounded off Taylor-Joy’s haute couture episode with a few of her own standout sartorial moments. The rapper’s first performance was to his song, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name), which initially elicited a mixed reaction for his music video which used satanic and biblical imagery.” Lil Nas X watched the music video of the performance and her costume on stage, which consisted of black angel wings and leather pants with images of flames.

The rapper made another statement performing his song ‘Sun Goes Down’ where he wore a tailored white suit featuring two bleeding gunshot wounds from the Spring 2020 collection by London-based Nigerian designer Mowaloha Ogunlesi. The designer had described the use of gunshot wounds in her designs as a reflection of her “lived experience as a black person” on Instagram after the collection debuted.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus brought her rocker chic flair to the penultimate episode of “Saturday Night Live,” first appearing in the show’s opening to sing a rendition of Dolly’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Parton while the cast of the show honored their mothers on Mother’s Day. For the performance, Cyrus chose an oversized white button and black torso belt from Schiaparelli’s rtw fall 2021 collection. Later, she donned a pink feathered dress to perform her song “Plastic Hearts”.

Kid cudi

Kid Cudi performed in April with a sartorial moment that left an impression on the “Saturday Night Live” stage. The rapper performed his hit songs “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” while wearing an Off White floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh.

After the performance, Kid Cudi said he wore the dress to pay tribute to the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar floral dress on the cover of Face magazine in 1993. The rapper also said after the performance. show that he was collaborating with Abloh on an Off-White fashion collection, which will include his floral “SNL” dress.

And Levy

Dan Levy was one of the hottest red carpet stars this season and he brought his signature style to his episode “SNL”.

Levy continued the awards season trend of menswear haute couture with her multiple outfit changes during her episode. He started the night off in a black Celine suit adorned with crystals and then transformed into a graphic-print Dior Men dress shirt from fashion designer Kim Jones’ collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf.

Phoebe bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers regularly wears skeleton-inspired looks, and she put the style to good use for her first performance on “Saturday Night Live.” The musician turned to Gucci for the performance, wearing a black pleated silk crepe dress with a ribbed waistcoat adorned with pearls. She ended her performance of “I Know the End” by smashing her guitar on stage.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wrapped up the ‘SNL’ 2020 shows with one of her hottest performances to date. The Grammy-winning singer chose a vintage leopard-print Azzedine Alaïa bustier from the designer’s Fall 1991 collection – made famous by models Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Yasmeen Ghauri – to perform her hit song, ‘Don’ t Start Now. “

She then turned to the Valentino fall 2020 couture collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli to interpret “Levitating”. The singer wore a flowing white dress with a matching oversized feathered hat.

For the episode’s promotional videos, the singer wore a vintage Mugler dress reminiscent of the designer’s “vampire dress” in 1981.

Megan Thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on a high note with a remarkable performance of her two hit songs, “Savage” and “Don’t Stop.”

The rapper’s statement didn’t come in her clothing choices – which were two tight-fitting lycra bodysuits – but in the design of the set. During her performance of “Savage”, Megan Thee Stallion sang against a psychedelic black and white background that highlighted the message “Protect Black Women”. The backdrop then turned into a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had chosen not to lay major charges against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor.

“We have to protect our black women and love our black women because at the end of the day we need our black women,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “We have to protect our black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day we are tired of seeing hashtags about black men.”

