Halter Dresses for Pear-Shaped Body: 17 Flattering Picks

If you have a pear-shaped (i.e., triangle-shaped) body, you know shopping for dresses can be a bit tricky. Having a pear figure means your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest, which means your waistline is automatically ripped off. And it’s fabulous! The problem is, a lot of dresses aren’t designed for a pear shape, so finding something to flatter your beautiful figure can get frustrating.

One style we love for a pear shape is a halter dress. There are two styles of halter in particular that flatter in different ways. The high neck type can make your shoulders appear wider, balancing your shape better, while a halter dress with a V neckline does a bit of the same while drawing attention to the waistline. Want to see some examples? We picked 17 that we love!

17 ultra-flattering halter dresses for pear-shaped bodies

High neckline

1. Are you looking for a wedding guest or a fancy evening dress? ThisHalter dress ECOWISH will leave you all eyes!

2.Well never stop buying flower dresses especially when they are so cute in that pocket KILIG short dress!

3.Straight dresses can be tricky with a pear shape, but the halter neckline on this pointFronage dress Makes possible!

4.This summaryPorridge Dress from Anthropologie has an eye-catching print that we absolutely love!

5.This printed sheetMITILLY dress will be so good for your next tropical beach vacation!

6.ThisLulus long dress has two side slits and a beautiful floral print. You are not going to want to take it off!

7.Pear-shaped bodies can look fierce in bodycon dresses as well, and this KOSUSANILL dress combines bodycon and halter styles for a must-have choice!

8.This adorable leopard printTheenkoln short dress is fluid, fun and comfortable!

V neckline

9.A plunging V-neckline is a great choice for a pear-shaped body, and thisKatiewens dress really took the plunge. Up to the waist!

ten. This stripedLulus long dress is so beachy and windy and beautiful. Look at that open back!

11.If you have an upcoming beach photoshoot you must wear this LILBETTER dress. If you don’t have one, then now is the time to plan one!

12.We love the contrasting white lace top and the flowy patterned skirt of thisBlooming Jelly halter dress!

13. If you have an extra-high-end occasion on your calendar, this red-hot Nookie halter dress from Revolve must be on your shopping list!

14.ThisBIUIU dress is gloomy and summery at the same time. It’s an atmosphere!

15.Sweet and simple and yet totally beautiful, thisLulus short dressThe textured dot pattern hasWe obsessed!

16.If you like going retro, thenV fashion dress will be right in your driveway. Fit and flare looks are also great for pear shapes!

17.A hot summer day? Thissuper down mini dress will keep you cool with its cutouts and hot air with its flattering silhouette!