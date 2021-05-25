J.Crew’s Extra-40% -Off Sale Editor’s Picks, Details, Best Deals





The folks at J.Crew know a thing or two about a sale. And since it’s almost Memorial Day, doing whatever it takes to save some serious money is definitely the right decision. So what is America’s favorite not-too-preppy fashion supplier to do? Put the entire sale section of his website on discount by hitting 40% off already discounted prices with the code WEEKEND, of course. Thanks to the double discount, that means everything from soft spring jumpers to the brand’s beloved chinos and short-sleeved printed shirts is down to over 70%. Not too bad. Of course, there’s a catch: the best pieces evolve quickly and styles sell out. So what you make? Go shopping! Here are 20 of our favorite picks, including a must-see camp collar shirt, the coolest double-breasted blazer we’ve seen in a minute, and some truly stunning shoes to wear all summer long. Happy holidays, my friends.

Crew-neck cotton sweater in garter stitch J Crew $ 64.50 $ 16.79 (74% off with code WEEKEND) Short-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Henley J Crew $ 39.50 $ 17.99 (54% off with code WEEKEND) Slub jersey T-shirt J Crew $ 39.50 $ 17.99 (54% off with code WEEKEND) Short-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Henley J Crew $ 45.00 $ 21.59 (52% off with code WEEKEND) Braided linen sweater J Crew $ 89.50 $ 29.39 (67% off with code WEEKEND) Slim-fit cotton and linen twill shirt J Crew $ 79.50 $ 29.99 (62% off with code WEEKEND) Harbor dyed shirt with camp collar and short sleeves J Crew $ 69.50 $ 32.99 (53% off with code WEEKEND) Short-sleeved shirt in printed secret washed stretch cotton poplin J Crew $ 64.50 $ 32.99 (49% off with code WEEKEND) Printed slim-fit shirt in faded stretch cotton poplin with short sleeves J Crew $ 64.50 $ 34.79 (46% off with code WEEKEND) 484 Slim-Fit Lightweight Garment-Dyed Stretch Chinos J Crew $ 79.50 $ 35.99 (55% off with code WEEKEND) 5-pocket garment-dyed straight fit 770 pants J Crew $ 98.00 $ 38.99 (60% off with code WEEKEND) Five pocket trousers, narrow fit 484 garment dyed J Crew $ 98.00 $ 38.99 (60% off with code WEEKEND) Organic cotton stretch-chambray slim work shirt J Crew

jcrew.com $ 79.50 $ 41.99 (47% off with code WEEKEND) Rustic Moss Stitch Half-Zip Cotton Sweater J Crew $ 98.00 $ 47.99 (51% off with code WEEKEND) Everyday round-neck cashmere sweater J Crew $ 138.00 $ 58.80 (57% off with code WEEKEND) Court leather sneakers J Crew $ 148.00 $ 59.99 (59% off with code WEEKEND) Ludlow tailored suit trousers in Italian organic wool J Crew

jcrew.com $ 198.00 $ 95.99 (52% off with code WEEKEND) Cotton and linen cardigan sweater with shawl collar J Crew

jcrew.com $ 189.99 $ 99.59 (47% off with code WEEKEND) Ludlow fitted suit jacket in Japanese cotton-linen J Crew

jcrew.com $ 328.00 $ 137.99 (58% off with code WEEKEND) Ludlow suede tassel loafers J Crew

jcrew.com $ 298.00 $ 142.79 (52% off with code WEEKEND) Jonathan evans

