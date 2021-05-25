Connect with us

Sexist dress codes and altered yearbook photos teach girls body shame

A Florida high school garnered national attention for edit the yearbook photos of 80 students to add more clothes to their chest and shoulders, darkening of the cleavage and sometimes even of the clavicle bones. All of the students were female, none consented to have their images digitally altered, and many said they felt humiliated by the incident.

The drama at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Fla. Epitomizes a double bind for women and girls who are told in multiple ways that to be feminine, desirable and culturally valued, they have to be sexy, they see it in the most popular images on social media, in clothing ads and in the portrayal of their gender in movies and on television. Yet when young girls, in particular, attempt to meet this expectation, to reveal their bodies even modestly, they are frequently scrutinized and punished.

“There is so much ambivalence,” said Abigail Saguy, sociologist at UCLA which studies gender dynamics. “On the one hand, you give the message to pretty young girls that women need to be sexualized to be of value in this world and on the other hand, we punish them for their participation. You can’t win.

A yearbook photo of Bartram Trail High School student Riley O'Keefe has been edited to cover more of her chest. The editing was done without his consent.

Experts say the school’s edition of strictly female bodies reflects society’s disproportionate emphasis on girls’ appearances, also evident in the school’s dress code, which is more detailed and restrictive for female students. school. But it also shows how the school views girls’ bodies as symbols of the institution itself, and reveals their calculation that modesty equals morality. The problem, experts say, is that the school’s manipulation of these photos does not show girls how to respect their bodies or how to be ‘good’. He tells them to be ashamed.

