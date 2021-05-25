Sexist dress codes and altered yearbook photos teach girls body shame

A Florida high school garnered national attention for edit the yearbook photos of 80 students to add more clothes to their chest and shoulders, darkening of the cleavage and sometimes even of the clavicle bones. All of the students were female, none consented to have their images digitally altered, and many said they felt humiliated by the incident.

The drama at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Fla. Epitomizes a double bind for women and girls who are told in multiple ways that to be feminine, desirable and culturally valued, they have to be sexy, they see it in the most popular images on social media, in clothing ads and in the portrayal of their gender in movies and on television. Yet when young girls, in particular, attempt to meet this expectation, to reveal their bodies even modestly, they are frequently scrutinized and punished.

“There is so much ambivalence,” said Abigail Saguy, sociologist at UCLA which studies gender dynamics. “On the one hand, you give the message to pretty young girls that women need to be sexualized to be of value in this world and on the other hand, we punish them for their participation. You can’t win.

Experts say the school’s edition of strictly female bodies reflects society’s disproportionate emphasis on girls’ appearances, also evident in the school’s dress code, which is more detailed and restrictive for female students. school. But it also shows how the school views girls’ bodies as symbols of the institution itself, and reveals their calculation that modesty equals morality. The problem, experts say, is that the school’s manipulation of these photos does not show girls how to respect their bodies or how to be ‘good’. He tells them to be ashamed.

“It’s the school that teaches them, with everything they learn in school, a whole body shame curriculum,” said Saguy.

Learn more about dress codes: California School Shameless Dress Code Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want

A double standards dress code

Last month, before the school yearbook fiasco, she was criticized for her dress code, which disproportionately targets female students. There are three points in the dress code for boys. Male students should ensure that “mustaches and beards should be neatly trimmed”, “revealing clothing” is unacceptable, and pants “should be worn at the waist” with no visible underwear.

The girls section also has three bullet points, but is full of more detailed guidelines. Girls are advised of the proper length of their skirts, are not allowed to show parts of their stomachs, cannot use curlers, cannot wear “excessive makeup” and must adhere to the mandate that “ tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting, “among other rules.

As designed, Bartram’s dress code heavily monitors the body of female students. And by including the word “distract” in the list of girls, not boys, perpetuates the idea that women’s bodies tempt men and therefore should be discreet. This fuels the dangerous myth that boys cannot control their sexual desires, which is often used to absolve boys and men when they commit sexual violence.

School dress codes that target female students have received increased attention in recent years, with experts arguing that their hyper-focus on girls is unfair and discriminatory. Kate Mason, Professor of Gender Studies at Wheaton College, said school dress codes alone can be helpful, but they become harmful when they target one group rather than another.

“I am not saying that schools do not have a role to play in teaching children what is appropriate. I remember when I was in high school they said we couldn’t have T-shirts with profanity on them. It was probably a good lesson to learn, ”she says. “It’s not that schools are not allowed to have a dress code, but you see these disparities quite pronounced in the extent to which the bodies of boys versus girls are controlled.”

Mason also notes that dress codes can be particularly punitive for girls of color, whose bodies are more scrutinized than white girls. A 2017 Georgetown Laws Center study on poverty and inequality found that adults view black girls as less innocent than their white peers, especially between 5 and 14 years old. Adults also believe that black girls know more about sex.

Dangerous and painful examination during adolescence

The examination usually begins in adolescence, when a girl’s body begins to change and mature. We see in the tropes on television a father rushing to cover up a teenage daughter in a bathing suit or in moralizing about appropriate clothing for young women.

“I think it sends the message that our daughters should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think it’s a horrible message to send to these young girls going through these changes,” said Adrian Bartlett, the mother of the one of the students at Bartram Trail whose photo has been modified.

Kjerstin Gruys, sociologist at the University of Nevada, Renowhose research focuses on the relationship between physical appearance and social inequalities, said that mounting increases the hyper-visibility of girls’ bodies, which is uncomfortable and often painful for young girls to navigate. The school changes that were awkward and noticeable only attracted more unwanted attention.

“It really sets women apart for their looks and their supposed sexuality. But there’s no reason we need to sexualize the breasts so much,” she said. “The scrutiny of girls’ bodies is really toxic.”

“Is my bra strap visible?” Is my cleavage visible? It’s exhausting ‘

Research shows that adolescence is a pivotal time for the development of self-esteem. Hyper-focus on a young person’s appearance can impact their body image throughout their life.

Saguy said the message the school is sending has dangerous consequences for female students at a time in their lives when they are already incredibly vulnerable. Adolescence is a sensitive time when children experience their appearance, the way they want to look and feel as they move around the world.

Saguy and Mason both note that it can be difficult for girls to even find clothes that are not sexualized. The options for girls, if moderately stylish, are often revealing. Bare-bellied shirts are everywhere on Tik Tok and Instagram.

“It’s just this extra tax on the psyche of women, who besides everything they have to worry about, they also have to ask, ‘What do I look like? How am I perceived? Is my bra strap visible? my cleavage, how do I appear to others? It’s exhausting, ”said Saguy.

Being a teenager is confusing and overwhelming, especially when you get mixed messages about how to be a girl that adults admire, boys want, and feel true to themselves. Experts say it’s unclear what role schools should play in this regard, but what Mason finds encouraging is that it seems more students and their parents see the impossibility of girls’ positions. .

“I think that’s an area where we’ve seen a lot of young teenage feminists get really vocal,” she said. “Young girls now have a much better idea of ​​how it’s messed up and how they can cheer. I think another important part of the story is that the girls, with the support of their families, push this back and say, ‘No, my body is not the problem here. ‘”

