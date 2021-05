1978 Porsche 911 SC by fashion brand Aim Leon Dore looks stunning

No, this is not theDerek Zoolander center for kids who can’t read well and want to learn other things to do well too, but like the children’s school founded by the male model of fame Blue Steel, this 1978 Porsche 911 SC is a passionate project linked to the fashion industry. Credit Porsche’s relationship with New York-based fashion label Aim Leon Dore (ALD). With the help of ALD Founder and Creative Director Teddy Santis, the two companies worked together to bring this classic 911 to its understated yet chic current state. See the 22 photos See the 22 photos Combining a sense of adventure with innate elegance, this 30-plus-year-old Porsche coupe looks just as ready to drive across the country or take over the local valet service. Thank you for the car’s gorgeous olive green paint coat which is complemented by Fuchs black wheels with silver lips, a pair of hood mounted fog lights and a tasteful roof rack (packed with luggage and such). Santis, however, took things a few steps further inside this older 911. Unique materials enhance the interior, including Persian rugs that serve as floor mats and also line the lower door cards. It’s a low-key but attractive detail that pairs beautifully with the cream-colored leather that lines the restored Recaro seats (filled with a heel cover on the driver’s seat), the perforated suede headliner and the rich Bronzed dashboard and door panel trim. . Want to see the car in person? Well, unless you’re outside Manhattan’s Aim Leon Dore flagship store between May 21-23, 2021, you’re out of luck right now, at least. We imagine that both brands will release this classic 911 again at some point. Until then, you can take a look at this Porsche in all its glory in our attached gallery.

