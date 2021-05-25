



Call for workshop: Jacket, Dress Place Week

MONO studio On the occasion of its sixth year of activity, the Banca del Fare project is looking for 10 students and young creatives to participate in a workshop on the theme of brand identity (from the name, to the logo, through the visual identity as a whole) which will take place in the small village of Monesiglio (CN), at the Caldera-Saluzzo Castle, from August 22 to 31, 2021 on the occasion of the birth of the New Civic Library of Monesiglio. The workshop is made up of 2 activities, carried out in parallel by the 10 participants. The first, run by Ilaria Bossa, artistic director and founder of MONO, a creative studio operating in the fields of graphics, logo and identity, will focus on the visual appearance project. The second, held by the couple of screen printers and illustrators Eugenio Nittolo and Andr Tognon, will aim to fix the Vest on the physical medium with the technique of screen printing on fabric and paper. Goals

The workshop aims to create the brand identity of the new municipal library of Monesiglio. A flexible space strongly characterized by a full and engaging story. Through a great deal of initial research in the field, we will gradually arrive at the identification of the main elements that will constitute the visual motif. All the elements of a brand identity will be defined (from the name, to the logo, to the overall visual identity) through a completely different approach from the usual canonical processes, aiming to sew an identity dress

linked to the territory and its dynamics. Preliminary program

7 days of work and field visits to relevant project sites

2 days of discovery of the territory of the Bormida valley through hiking and visiting activities Cost

The participation fee for the workshop is 50 (registration fee and insurance fee). Food and accommodation, as well as excursions and visits are included in the contribution. There is no reimbursement of travel costs to reach the workshop location. Educational and university credits

3 credits are provided for students of the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Engineering of the Politecnico di Torino. The other participants will receive a certificate of participation in the activities for a number equal to 75 hours of work. Mandatory eligibility conditions

Applicants must attend or have completed a bachelor’s degree in architecture, design, visual communication and art academies or an equivalent organization or academic institution whose work is related to the world of graphics / design / architecture. Foreign applicants are welcome but the official language of the activities will be Italian. Applications and deadlines

To apply, send the following documents before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday June 1, 2021

at the following address [email protected] (Call Jacket participation object): 1. Short CV with relevant work (publications, projects, etc.) PDF, max 5 MB

2. A short cover letter in which you explain your expectations and the competence with which you can contribute to the mission of the Workshop (max 1,500 characters). Download the information about this competition here. Title Call for workshop: Jacket, Dress Place Week

Type Grants, scholarships and prizes

Organizers

Submission deadline 01 June 2021 23:30

Location Castle Caldera-Saluzzo de Monesiglio

Price 50

Restrictions by country Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Holy See (State of Vatican City), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Kosovo

This award / grant / scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you would like to submit a competition, call for entries or any other architectural “opportunity”, please use our “Submit Grants, Scholarships and Awards” form. The opinions expressed in advertisements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos