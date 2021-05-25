THOM BROWNE is the Americas’ leading authority on shorts. The New York-based designer has been selling knee-length sets that pair a jacket with shorts, not pants since he launched ready-to-wear in 2003. He has sold them to businessmen as well as ‘to NBA stars like LeBron James. In April, 9-year-old Minari star Alan Kim attended the Oscars in adorable pint-sized Thom Browne shorts.

But Mr. Browne himself is the best shorts for the model. In an interview for this article, he claimed to have not worn full pants with or without a sports coat for over a decade. Shorts are more comfortable, he says. His only concession to Mother Nature is that in winter he wears knee socks with his shorts to give his otherwise exposed calves a hint of insulation.

Mr Brownes’ commitment to shorthand formality makes him stand out in Manhattan where, as in all American cities, it is rare to spot a man in a suit with shorts. This is not at all the case in Bermuda, the natural look of the habitat. Since the turn of the 20th century, businessmen on the island have worn short shorts with ties and blazers to keep it formal while battling the coastal heat.

In remote areas, the suit shorts have been less fortunate, but fashion brands have not tried to force the problem. A 1966 Evening Standard photo showed a pair of young men walking through a London park in shorts by British designer Hardy Amies. But even in London swing, the style faltered. In the early 2010s, J.Crew introduced short versions of his popular Ludlow costume, but the option failed after a few years. More recently, envelope-pushing Japanese label Comme des Garons showed puffy shorts on their runway shows, but such experiences barely resonate outside the world of high fashion.

THE FORMALITY ABOVE THE KNEE From left to right: A nice man in a Bermuda suit in 1955; Minari actor Alan Kim in a pint-sized Thom Browne set at this year’s Oscars; The striped fashion label Stssys takes for its summer 2021 collection.

Getty Images (Bermuda shorts, Alan Kim)





When Drew Taylor, 34, moved to Atlanta five years ago, he wanted everyday shorts, but it turned out to be elusive. He could not find a single economical option. (The well-known versions of Mr. Brownes cost around $ 3,000.) Mr. Taylor took matters into his own hands by hemming half the pants of thrifty brands like H&M into shorts. He continues to make his own shorts now with the help of a more skilled tailor, although he has since moved to a more temperate city of Boston, he bursts them in the spring when the temperature rises above 75 degrees.

But if Mr. Taylor tires of such ad hoc solutions, he might be surprised to find an increasing, albeit still small, number of shorts in stores this summer. New York designer Todd Snyder has perhaps taken the concept of short suits the most. Her website currently has five moderately priced Bermuda suit options in designs ranging from tonal blue seersucker to quirky striped ombre. Luxury brands are also embracing the trend: Giorgio Armani sells a navy herringbone suit with drawstring knee-length shorts (pictured) and Danish label Han Kjobenhavn offers a gray suit with pleated knee-length shorts.

Mr Snyder has found that after a year of living in bland sweatshirts and Zoom shirts, his customers are looking for something expressive that is anything but basic. His shorts are surprising, but so far they are selling well. Last year, he only sold two dozen of these costumes. This summer, he expects to easily outnumber the number.

Paul Stuart’s creative director Ralph Auriemma surprised himself by putting together a few summer iterations of shorts for the American brand. In the past, he said, we have never shown suits with shorts. But business dress codes have eroded during the time of working from home, and as men return to the office, Auriemma sees them become more . It’s not like a lawyer is going to work in that kind of clothes. But if you have a job where you are free from the clenching of a [traditional] costume, so why not?

COOLLY QUIRKY A playful version in cotton and linen. Jacket, $ 368, shorts, $ 168, toddsnyder.com. Right: RELAXATION AND REFINED Sophisticated styling in luxurious herringbone jacquard. Giorgio Armani jacket, $ 2,595, shorts, $ 875, mrporter.com

These shorts sets aren’t quite flying off Paul Stuarts shelves yet, but he cautiously anticipates sales to increase as the weather gets warmer. With many people planning to largely socialize outdoors, breezy shorts could be a wise summer investment. Mr Snyder said he expects customers to buy shortsuits, first and foremost, for their utility as a cooler, heat resistant option.

To showcase shorts that suit the summer-ready breeze, designers start with lighter fabrics and stripped down the linings. Paul Stuarts sports coats are unstructured and some of his soft shorts have drawstrings at the waist. Armanis suit trunks hang as loosely as sports shorts. And Mr. Snyder chose porous seersucker materials for his costumes to help promote air circulation. He advised against wearing them in the traditional Bermuda fashion with crisp dress shirts and hard-soled dress shoes. Instead, he approves of casual polo shirts and pull-on Birkenstocks. The shortsuit, he said, has its own dress code.

