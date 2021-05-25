17 seriously slimming rompers to wear instead of dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We regularly wear dresses in the summer, but sometimes we want to change it. Rompers are great clothes to reach for when you want to look put together while still feeling super comfy!

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some warm weather rompers to help you build your summer wardrobe. Most of our picks are rompers that can be styled for multiple occasions, but there are a few that are very sophisticated and others that are strictly for lazing around. Each of the rompers we have chosen offers slimming silhouettes that will give you confidence all summer long! Read on to see the best of the best!

17 slimming rompers to wear this summer

1. This PRETTYGARDEN romper is ideal for relaxing at home or running errands. It’s basically an all-in-one tracksuit!

2. If you want a comfy romper that is not full length, this one from REORIA is made for summer!

3. This romper MEROKEETY is also super comfy, but it has a halter neckline that you can easily dress up in a pinch!

4. We also like it RAISEVERN Spaghetti Strap Romper it’s great for laid back summer days!

5. This bustier loose jumpsuit from ZESICA has a stunning slimming figure that buyers can’t stop raving about!

6. Steering wheel details everywhere this Valphsio break are absolutely gorgeous, we dig the romantic vibes!

7. This Relipop break has a loose fit, but it also has a wrap style that tapers at the waist and looks amazing!

8. You can wear this shoulder romper MakeMeChic with sneakers to dress up or with heels for a date!

9. If you want to wear a romper that looks like a cute mini dress, this version of Angashion is an amazing option!

ten. Critics say this strapless romper SweatyRocks is one of their all-time favorite looks for the summer!

11. This Verdusa break has a simple design, but it comes in so many fun prints that you are sure to fall in love!

12. You can also wear this SheIn Holder Romper for many occasions, and were obsessed with the flattering black and white stripe design!

13. Critics say that this romper from Odosalii is incredibly easy and effortless to wear!

14. The hem of this Relipop break has two layers that are ruffled to add volume to the dress that people won’t even realize it’s a comfy jumpsuit!

15. This shoulder romper 28 palm trees is quite the point, of its affordable adjustment!

16. We love the tie detail and the peekaboo cutout on the front of this romper SweatyRocks!

17. If you like the look of mini dresses but care about wearing them, this romper from Jeanewpole1 has the same aesthetic. Plus, it’s much more comfortable to wear!

