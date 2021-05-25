Fashion industry reacts – Footwear News





George Floyd has not been forgotten. It has been a year since Floyd – an unarmed black man – was killed on May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt at Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest. While Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and Chauvin has since been convicted of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter – there is still work to be done. Today, as crowds gather across the country to honor Floyd’s life, the fashion industry remembers the 46-year-old and reflects on how America can accommodate his painfully racist story. Related Kate spade To mark this anniversary, Kate Spade announced on Instagram three donations from the label. “Today, to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we are announcing three donations from our corporate foundation. $ 100,000 to the Equal Justice initiative to help fight discrimination in our criminal justice system. $ 75,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) to fight for structural changes that achieve racial equality. $ 75,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support educational equity and scholarships for students at historically black colleges and universities, ”the company said. Suits you In an Instagram post, Teva acknowledged “there is still a long way to go” and said the brand was skipping Teva on Tuesday out of respect. “It has been a year since the senseless and tragic murder of George Floyd. While some progress has been made in unraveling the deep roots of systemic racism and police brutality in this country, we recognize today that there is still a long way to go in terms of justice and equality for the black community. Today we remember Mr. Floyd, a father, brother, provider and protector. In his memory, we continue to affirm that Black Lives Matter: today, tomorrow and every day. “With that in mind, we are hopping Teva on Tuesday this week to dedicate a space for each of us to continue to process, reflect and educate ourselves.”

Suits you. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram / Teva Tracee Ellis Ross The actress echoed similar sentiments, expressing, “1 year ago, George Perry Floyd Jr. was taken from his daughter, family, loved ones and community. His death became a call for justice that rang out around the world. “His family did not receive justice – justice would mean that George Floyd and so many others would still be with us. While her family has received some peace through a guilty verdict, there are many others still awaiting the responsibility and fairness that millions of people across the world have walked for. There is still work to be done to achieve freedom and justice for all. “ Karla Welch Karla Welch simply shared that she was “sending love to her family and loved ones,” alongside a post of her name on Instagram. Stuart weitzman In a series of posts shared in the label’s Instagram story, Stuart Weitzman wrote, “George Floyd mattered.” “A year later, we mourn his loss, honor his memory and recognize the impact of his murder on our world, our country and our lives. Today – and every day – we stand alongside our Black employees, customers and partners, the Black community, and all marginalized communities as a whole. “

Stuart Weitzman. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram / Stuart Weitzman







