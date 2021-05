These dual-use dresses will take you from the beach to dinner

I have a Zimmerman beach blanket that I wear all year round. It’s a beautiful dress made from durable printed cotton that looks just as good over a bikini at the beach as it does with briefs, tights and boots worn in the office. It’s a dual-use dress, and I have a closet full of it. When you like a short haircut, the color, the color, you want to wear it everywhere. I’m a firm believer that you shouldn’t have to compromise on where to wear it as long as the fabric is practical and a bit seasonal, like denim, draped cotton, and twills. The gold standard of the dual function dress is that it is simple enough to move seamlessly from event to event no matter when and where. Length is also the key. I think the best dual-use dresses are mid-length because they are the most practical for all scenarios. Accessories are the key to the success of these dresses to wear everywhere. They can take you from day to night instantly without having to change. Take the example of my most recent purchase: a crisp white cotton Doen slip dress. During the day, I wear it with a K. Jacques sandal and my faithful Ulla Johnson woven brown belt, relaxed and practical. At night, I pair it with a minimalist strappy sandal from The Row and my favorite CVC stone pendant necklace, and suddenly I’m channeling my best Kate Moss. I find it much easier to swap accessories than dress for every possible occasion that suits my body and mood. Here is my selection of the best double dresses to wear this summer but also all year round. Hand-embroidered linen dress Vita Kin Mathilde Sleeper Brigitte linen midi dress Agua by Agua Bendita Miel palm-embroidered cotton midi dress Zara embroidered midi dress Tory Burch striped shirt dress Muzungu Sisters Frangipani floral-embroidered cotton maxi dress Merlette Paradis Tiered Shibori-Dyed Cotton Summer Dress Vika 2.0 belted striped tencel-blend midi dress La DoubleJ V Trapezio dress, gumball in double georgette La DoubleJ Jennifer Jane dress, Amalfi in cotton veil Lisa Marie Fernandez ruffled checked cotton-blend jacquard midi dress Odile Jacobs printed waxed cotton wrap midi dress Loretta Caponi Stefania ruffled striped cotton-blend poplin dress Le maxidress organic cotton buttoned long-sleeved mattress LoveShackFancy Elspeth crochet-trimmed scalloped eyelet cotton-voile shirtdress Polo Ralph Lauren Ashton Striped Linen Midi Shirt Dress Eres Laureate cotton maxi dress byTiMo – Ruffled gingham cotton midi dress Matteau English embroidery organic cotton poplin dress Consider these dresses of the perennial variety as in, they can be worn all year round. But to make them feel more summery for the coming season, we recommend pairing them with lace-up sandals or braided leather slides. Check out some of our favorite shoe suggestions, here. K.Jacques Zenobie leather sandals $ 216 $ 108 MATCHESFASHION.COM buy now

