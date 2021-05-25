Women CEOs have shown a more inclusive leadership style than men throughout pandemic, study finds





CEOs who are women have shown a different leadership style than their male counterparts during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating more empathy, adaptability, responsibility and diversity, according to a May 25 S&P Global report. The report studied the transcripts of executives from nearly 5,000 companies around the world from March 9 to December 31. Five key findings of the report: CEOs who were women demonstrated a more positive communication style during the height of the pandemic, using more words expressing confidence and anticipation. CEOs of both sexes expressed negative sentiment with comparable frequency. Women CEOs are significantly under-represented. Women in companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index represented 5% of CEOs as of January 25, 2021, up from 4.9% on February 8, 2020. There were 8,047 male CEOs and 411 female CEOs in 2020. In 2021, there were 8,047 male and 411 female CEOs. were 8,031 male and 427 female CEOs. Health care and real estate companies are about four times more likely to have female CEOs than energy companies. The top three industries that have female CEOs are real estate, healthcare, and utilities. The three sectors with the fewest female CEOs are energy, industry and materials. Male CEOs are more inclined to discuss metrics, which shows a dominant leadership style in terms of performance. Men were more likely to use words like “profit”, “acquisition” and “balance sheet”. Their female counterparts were more likely to use words like “customer engagement”, “customer satisfaction” and “mission”. For words relating to the concepts of family and work, the top three words used by men were “parent”, “unemployment” and “state of emergency”. The female CEOs took a different approach, using words like “motherhood”, “fatherhood” and “gender”.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Want to LINK or REPRINT this content? View our policies by clicking here.

