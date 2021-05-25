Take fashion inspiration from Zoom Meetings with Zanna Roberts Rassi





Zanna Roberts Rassi

From a shift towards soft colors to continuing to dress the waistline, Zoom is making a lasting impact on our closets. Buyers are looking for simplicity with grays, chocolates, oatmeal and more neutral colors with high waisted accessories (necklaces, headbands, etc.) on the rise. To talk more about the biggest trends that zoom (pun intended very intentionally) in style, I reached out to the fashion expert and Afterpay ambassador. Zanna Roberts Rassi to learn more about how Zoom has a profound effect on the way we dress. Zoom has had an extraordinary impact on our closets over the past year, says Rassi. Afterpay found that buyers keep their work comfortable from home shopping habits. What is Rassi on the lookout for when buying new rock pieces while working at home? Comfortable silhouettes in fun colors with special details. Im ALL for MUTING your line, NOT your style! < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Here are some key upward trends, according to Rassi: Bold accessories We have few stylish real estate to have the maximum impact on Zoom. For this reason, be bold with a statement accessory like fun earrings, eye-catching headband, cool necklace, etc. watch without much effort! Shop for bold accessories: Hybrid dressing Zanna Roberts Rassi

Business on top, comfort on the bottom has become a reality thanks to Zoom! (I certainly interviewed Rihanna on Zoom wearing a fancy top with sweatshirts!) The juxtaposition of dressy and casual pieces is actually cool and will continue to live on. Maybe in real life, consider changing the business downstairs and occasional upstairs! Or try a comfortable room; that always looks chic. Some great ways to nail both comfort and style: Bright colors Zanna Roberts Rassi

Wearing a bright, uplifting color not only transcends your Zoom call camera (there’s a reason we TV hosts wear bright on camera), it also signals optimism. Not only that, but wearing bright colors also uplifts your mood and that of others. The bright and bold color trend is coming into real life, I call it Wearable Optimism! Buy bright colors: Shoulder details We all realized that we could do better than a T-shirt on Zoom. Enter: fun necklines and interesting shoulder details that grab attention, add structure and create interest, instantly elevating your look. It works on camera and in the real world. We won’t see the end of puffed shoulders, padded shoulders, asymmetrical cutouts anytime soon, everything is fine! Shop shoulder details:







