Dress for Success San Antonio and THRU Project organize clothing drive campaign to help job seekers





SAINT ANTHONY They are two non-profit organizations, but they share the same mission of helping others. Dress for success San Antonio and the THRU Project try to help people re-enter the workforce. The two organizations are running a clothing drive campaign to help job seekers get the correct dress code. Stephanie Shokrian is Interim Executive Director of Dress for Success San Antonio. She said the organizers behind the clothing drive were looking for lightly worn work clothes. Dresses, pants, jackets, blazers, shoes, she said. Donation boxes are currently installed at all Alamo title locations around San Antonio. Shokrian hopes the community will get involved. We were just getting donations and then every once in a while one of us will drop by and pick up everything, Shorkian said. A d This is the first time that the two non-profit organizations have worked together. The THRU project was created 10 years ago. They help young people in foster care to overcome the challenges encountered in the foster care system. Gabriella Franklin is the Development Manager for the nonprofit organization. She said they want to make sure young people know they are not alone. Just because you’re in the foster care system and getting older doesn’t mean you have to navigate this world on your own, she said. Franklin said part of their support includes counseling and connecting young people to organizations like Dress for Success. We cannot let them flounder, we cannot not support them, she said. Shokrian agrees and encourages people not to give up. You’re going to find that through your community, and research and support, and synchronization with your resources, we’re all in the same boat, she said. The clothing drive will run until June 21. On July 8, the two organizations will host an event called Light the way to success. A d The fashion show will benefit both non-profit organizations.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

