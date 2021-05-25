Saint Bernard brings a touch of sport chic and lifestyle to Southlake





Dallas-Based Outdoor & Lifestyle Retailer Saint Bernard Expands DFW reach by opening a new location: in Southlake Shops. It will take over a former Pier 1 Imports store, at 1275 E Southlake Blvd., # 401; according to a press release, it will open on Friday, June 4. Brands featured in the Southlake store will include Mother, Frame, Loveshack Fancy, ALC, Peter Millar, Mizzen + Main, Faherty, Greyson Clothiers and more. COO Charlie Goyer said in a statement that Southlake represents the next step in the continued growth of the company. “Southlake has such a strong community, and we are honored to offer our unique services to the area,” said Goyer. “With fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as travel goods and lounges for a laid back atmosphere, we seek to be the one stop shop in Southlake where people can come together and enjoy a relaxing shopping experience. . This will be their fourth store. It will offer contemporary clothing for women and men; a full-service ski shop; and a lounge area for children, for parents who wish to go shopping without children. A men’s lounge will include a bar with an espresso machine, draft beer and draft wine. “Saint Bernard is where you go before you go, and as travel begins to pick up, we want to be the destination for all of your needs,” says Goyer. Saint Bernard was founded in 1978 as St. Bernard Sports, a full-service ski shop as good as those found in the best ski resorts around the world. Founders Anne and Wes Goyer created a store that not only offered world-class ski equipment, but also embraced their family’s passion for personal style and the outdoors. After years of relocations and expansion, their son Charlie Goyer joined the family legacy and developed the brand into a successful e-commerce platform and renewed retail space. In 2016, they renamed the namesake simply Saint Bernard and expanded their offering with more lifestyle and contemporary brands for men and women. They also opened stores in Houston and Austin, which just happen to be two cities where CultureMap also has outlets, so obviously they know what’s going on. Charlie received his liberal arts from the University of Texas at Austin, then went on to graduate school in Aspen. He first integrated the Saint Bernard e-commerce site, increasing the company’s new division to 25% of the activity during the first years of development. He is the spearhead of the company’s growth, new showcases and brand partners in the corporate culture. “What started in Dallas over 40 years ago will now be available to another great community in Texas, while retaining the same core values ​​we started with as a family business,” he says.







